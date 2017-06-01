KENNINGTON POSTS ANOTHER SOLID RESULT

Tweet DJ Kennington’s #17 Castrol Edge Dodge racing around the Autodrome Chaudiere. Photo Credit: Mathew Manor

June 25, 2017. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team looked for more success during round number three of the 2017 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule as the team arrived at the Autodrome Chaudière in Vallee Jonction, Quebec on Sunday. After more than 300 laps of hard fought racing Kennington claimed a fourth place result and a nice jump in the overall standings.

With only a short 45 practice The #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team arrived prepared and ready and Kennington posted the fourth quickest lap time during the session. Backing it up he was also fourth quickest during qualifying.

“Great job by all the guys with a tight schedule today, the car was good right from the start,” said Kennington.

Shortly after the green flag Kennington was on the move and had the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge moving forward and took over the lead of the race on lap 10. He would relinquish the top spot after lap 24 but remain near the front of the field.

“I wanted to get out front and see how the car felt, it’s always good to lead and see where you can pass” explained Kennington.

The first half of the race ran caution free the first yellow flying on lap 151 and Kennington brought the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge to pit lane for service. With fresh tires, fuel and adjustments he restarted in fourth position.

“That’s where we wanted to be, near the front but not pushing too hard early on, saving something for the end of the race” said the driver.

In the closing stages Kennington once again moved forward and had the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge in contention for a podium finish. The sixth caution of the race would send it into overtime and DJ would bring the car across the finish line in fourth spot.

“We were consistent, started fourth, finished fourth. The Castrol Edge Dodge was just a little off at the end, but we’ll take it. Another good points day jumps us up a few spots in the standings. Great job by everyone” said Kennington.

The #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team returns to action Saturday July 8th at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec.

