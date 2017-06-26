Fan Activities Finalized for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 26, 2017) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona International Speedway in the 59th annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola on Saturday, July 1, which also serves as the kick-off race for his JR Nation #APPRECI88ION Tour.

Earnhardt Jr. is third on the all-time wins list with 17 victories at Daytona International Speedway including two DAYTONA 500 victories (2004, 2014) and two Coke Zero 400s (2001, 2015). Throughout the race weekend, the “World Center of Racing” will have a number of activities planned for race fans to honor and celebrate one of the most dominating drivers to have competed at the famed 2.5-mile tri-oval.

Highlighting those activities is the #Daletona mosaic, which will be located in the Axalta Injector of the motorsports stadium. Fans will be able to create a piece of artwork to commemorate Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final Monster Energy Series start at Daytona by submitting their favorite Earnhardt Jr. and Daytona International Speedway photos on Instagram and Twitter using #Daletona.

Submitted pictures will be printed out and placed onto the 15’ x 5.5’ (width x height) mosaic wall that will be on display in Level 1 of the Axalta Injector. All the fan pictures in the mosaic will create a piece of artwork celebrating Earnhardt Jr.’s career at Daytona and will be delivered to him following the event.

Race fans on site can also take home a #Daletona-branded keepsake on Saturday by uploading their photo of themselves and their race-day experience at the mosaic in the Axalta Injector.

Among the other activities planned:

No. 88 logo in the tri-oval grass

Special video during pre-race ceremonies

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Daytona highlights display and photo opportunity in the UNOH Fanzone

Dale Jr. #APPRECI88ION Lap on Lap 88 of the Coke Zero 400 for fans throughout the facility to stand and recognize Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s greatest moments at Daytona bracket challenge at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/dalejr

Tickets for the 59th annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola, the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 and other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest news throughout the season.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **