NASCAR Stars To Participate in New-Look Hauler Parade Friday, July 21

‘400’ Winners Harvick, McMurray, Menard, Newman To Participate in ‘Fan Fest’

INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, June 26, 2017 – The annual IMS Hauler Parade is back and bigger than ever this year, featuring a special “NASCAR Fan Fest” that will bring the stars of the Monster Energy Cup NASCAR Series to Speedway’s Main Street for an afternoon and evening of fun and engaging activities.

The Hauler Parade moves from its previous Thursday schedule to take place from 4:30-8 p.m. (ET) Friday, July 21 on Main Street in Speedway, located one-half mile from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Festivities start shortly after the conclusion of the opening day of the NASCAR XFINITY Series’ Lilly Diabetes 250 on-track activity at IMS.

All activities at the Hauler Parade are free and open to the public.

“This year’s Hauler Parade will be more interactive, and the inclusion of driver appearances will help shift Brickyard 400 weekend into high gear,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “In addition to the return of the Hauler Parade, the entire weekend offers three days of fast NASCAR action on track and the new 400 Fest musical entertainment on Friday and Saturday night, offering fun for everyone on one of the biggest weekends of the year at IMS.”

“Fan Fest,” a new NASCAR initiative taking place at select tracks in 2017, brings fun opportunities to engage with drivers heading into race weekend. At the IMS Hauler Parade, driver participation will include a pit stop competition and Q & A sessions.

Drivers who will be on hand for Friday’s activities include past Brickyard 400 winners Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard and Ryan Newman, past Lilly Diabetes 250 winner Brad Keselowski, and Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott and Matt Kenseth. Selected drivers will participate in interactive fan activities including, but not limited to, the Hauler Parade, two pit stop contests and a question-and-answer session on the Hauler Parade stage.

The Hauler Parade starts at 6 p.m. and will feature more than 40 of the colorful NASCAR team transporters parked on Main Street in Speedway, available for pictures.

Fan-friendly activities during the Hauler Parade will include artists drawing caricatures, face painting and inflatables for children, music, a beer garden and misting stations. These activities will be located in the parking lot next to Ed Carpenter Racing headquarters on 1255 Main St.

The Hauler Parade schedule (subject to change):

4:30 p.m. Activities start on Main Street, Speedway

5:15-5:45 p.m. Special children’s activity featuring NASCAR drivers (more info. TBA)

6 p.m. Haulers head toward Main Street from Allison Transmission facility

6:05 p.m. Haulers enter Main Street

6:10 p.m. NASCAR Driver Q&A, Hauler Parade stage

6:30 p.m. Pit Stop Competition with fans, drivers (rules TBA)

7 p.m. Pit Stop Competition with fans, drivers (rules TBA)

The Hauler Parade is one of the many off-track attractions for fans during the Brickyard 400 weekend July 21-23.

400 Fest, a new, two-night concert at IMS, is scheduled for Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. The event features six global music superstars over two nights, with Major Lazer headlining July 21 and The Chainsmokers headlining July 22. Visit www.400fest.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

On the famous 2.5-mile oval, practice for the Lilly Diabetes 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race will take place Friday, July 21. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying for the Brickyard 400 and qualifying and the race for the Lilly Diabetes 250 are set for Saturday, July 22 at IMS.

The 24th annual Brickyard 400 will start at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, featuring all of the stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The race also will mark the final IMS start of popular NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is stepping aware from full-time competition in the Monster Energy Series.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for all 2017 IMS events, including the Brickyard 400 and Lilly Diabetes 250 on July 21-23, and for more information on all events.

