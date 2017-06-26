JRM Licensing Announces Partnership with CounterFind

CounterFind to Help Combat Counterfeit Merchandise in Social Commerce

MOORESVILLE, N.C. ( June 26, 2017 ) – JRM Licensing, LLC, which manages the licensed merchandise programs for all the Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports teams and drivers, announced today a partnership with CounterFind, a company specializing in eliminating counterfeit merchandise in the social commerce space. The partnership is the first of its kind for JRM Licensing.

“We have seen a big uptick in the amount of counterfeit merchandise advertised on the various social media platforms,” said Joe Mattes, vice president of JRM Licensing. “We’re confident this new partnership with CounterFind will assist in reining in the counterfeiters. We want to proactively police the marketplace to protect our clients’ brands and trademarks. NASCAR has one of the best fanbases in all of sports, and it’s our responsibility to ensure that fans are purchasing authentic, quality merchandise manufactured by officially licensed vendors.”

Founded by former NFL player Darren Woodson, CounterFind is a turnkey technology used by some of the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands to combat counterfeit goods in social commerce. CounterFind’s software combines image recognition with human intelligence to detect and report all ads marketing counterfeit merchandise on Facebook and Instagram in real time.

“CounterFind is solving the problems that broad internet protection companies can’t figure out,” said Woodson, CounterFind Founder. “If someone launches an ad on Facebook marketing a counterfeit product for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, or Chase Elliott, we will find it and have it removed in less than 24 hours.” ABOUT JRM LICENSING, LLC:

Established in 2008 to manage and protect the intellectual property rights of JR Motorsports, the JR Nation brand, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet, today JRM Licensing is the merchandise licensing agency of record for all Hendrick Motorsports’ and JR Motorsports’ teams and drivers. JRML’s services include contract negotiation and administration, managing the creative and approvals process, ensuring licensee royalty compliance, and consulting on trackside and e-commerce strategies. JRML is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

ABOUT COUNTERFIND:

Dallas, Texas based software company CounterFind was founded by former Dallas Cowboy, and current ESPN analyst Darren Woodson in 2016. CounterFind is turnkey technology used by the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands to remove all counterfeit merchandise sold on social media sites including Facebook and Instagram in real time. For more information: www.CounterFind.com

