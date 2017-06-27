Navy Band Southeast to Perform National Anthem for the Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 27, 2017) – Navy Band Southeast will perform the National Anthem for the 59th annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola, the Independence Day holiday weekend classic scheduled for Saturdaynight, July 1 at Daytona International Speedway (TV – NBC; Radio – MRN Radio, SiriusXM).

Established in 1995, Navy Band Southeast is one of 11 official U.S. Navy Bands. Proudly representing the Commander, Navy Region Southeast, the band consists of trained professional musicians dedicated to the highest levels of musical performance. Inspiring pride and patriotism through music, the band performs more than 350 engagements annually throughout the Southeastern United States.

“Navy Band Southeast inspires pride and patriotism through their performances,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “In front of thousands of race fans and millions more watching on NBC, we look forward to their rendition of the National Anthem for the Coke Zero 400 on July 4th Weekend.”

In addition to Navy Band Southeast’s performance, Daytona International Speedway will be saluting the military throughout the weekend. For the ninth straight year, Daytona International Speedway will honor three Medal of Honor recipients during the race weekend. Being recognized this year are Captain Thomas Kelley, U.S. Navy (Vietnam), Command Sergeant Major Gary Littrell, U.S. Army (Vietnam) and Colonel Walter Joseph Marm, U.S. Army (Vietnam).

A number of service members will also serve in honorary roles, including Gen. Wesley Clark, who will be the Grand Marshal for the Coke Zero 400.

