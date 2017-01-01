GMS Racing NXS Daytona Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Daytona Stats

Two starts, one top-10 finish

Best Finish: Eighth (2016)

Additional Info

– The No. 23 Allegiant team will utilize new chassis No. 207.

Quote

“I think there is going to be a big difference with how we handle in the draft from February to July at Daytona (International Speedway). With this lower downforce package, every ounce of downforce matters. When the temperature starts to rise 20 to 30 degrees that’s a pretty significant change and the track will start getting greasier and people start slipping and sliding more. It’s crazy but for Daytona being a plate track it isn’t that big. It’s tight to begin with and when you get cars slipping and sliding there isn’t any room for mistakes. Hopefully, we can avoid the wrecks and get ourselves some stage points.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **