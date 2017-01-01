Ricky Stenhouse Jr – Daytona Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Daytona International Speedway

Stenhouse has 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) with an average starting position of 21.6 and average finishing position of 19.7.

Stenhouse Jr. earned his career best finish of fifth at the historic 2.5-mile track in last year’s Coke Zero 400.

Last year in the Coke Zero 400

After a costly miscue on a green flag pit stop early in the race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. persevered to drive his Fifth Third Ford to a fifth-place finish.

Healthy Smiles of Indiana

Healthy Smiles of Indiana won the Fifth Third Bank Small Business “What Drives You” contest and will have their logo featured on the decklid of Stenhouse’s Ford this weekend.

In 2007, Dr. Chad A. Matchett gave up private practice dentistry to help thousands of children in Central Indiana receive preventive dental care in a traditional dental office. Healthy Smiles turns an empty classroom into a dental office for the day where he and his wife provide dental services free of charge in more than 75 schools to families in need.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,191 full-service Banking Centers, including 94 Bank Mart® locations, most open seven days a week, inside select grocery stores and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Fifth Third also had a 17.9 percent interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2016, had $315 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $31 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Daytona:

“I’m really looking forward to Daytona this weekend. Our superspeedway cars have been really strong this year especially in Talladega. Earlier this year at Daytona and Talladega, the end of stages were exciting because as we are seeing the stage points are critical for the playoffs. Hopefully we can stay out of trouble and maybe put this Fifth Third Ford back in victory lane.”

