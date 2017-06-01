Trevor Bayne – Daytona Advance

Team: No. 6 Liberty National Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Daytona International Speedway – Saturday, July 1 at 7:30pm EST. on NBC

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Daytona

Trevor Bayne returns to the site of his first career NASCAR victory and one of the biggest upset wins in sports history; Daytona International Speedway. Bayne scored the historic victory in the 2011 running of the Daytona 500. Running up front for virtually the entire race, the young driver held off the field in a feverish green-white-checkered finish to earn his place in the annals of NASCAR history. Bayne capped off a dominant Speedweeks effort by becoming the youngest winner in the history of the “Great American Race” at 20 years and one day old.

Bayne makes his 14th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Daytona on Saturday night. In 13 previous starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Bayne has recorded one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Bayne has finished in the top 10 in three of the last four MENCS events at Daytona, dating back to the July 2015 event, earning a best finish of third in this event in July 2016.

In nine starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Daytona, Bayne earned one top-five and four top-10s, with a best finish of third in the Feb. 2014 event.

In the combined 39 starts at restrictor-plate tracks in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the MENCS, Bayne has recorded one win, three top-five finishes, 12 top-10 finishes and has led for 99 laps.

Matt Puccia at Daytona

Puccia will call his 12th MENCS race at Daytona on Saturday. In 11 previous starts, Puccia recorded two top-five and six top-10 finishes with a best finish of third in July 2016 with Bayne.

Recapping Sonoma

Bayne finished seventh in the first stage of Sunday afternoon’s MENCS event at Sonoma Raceway before a persistent overheating condition ultimately led to a 27th-place finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Daytona:

“I’m ready to go this weekend in Daytona. This is a track that is very special to me every time I head into the tunnel. This is a great chance to get the win we need to make the playoffs. We had a really fast Ford Fusion in February and we had a strong run here last July and I am very confident we will unload fast again here this weekend. Hopefully we can avoid all of the trouble and give our Liberty National Ford a great run on Saturday and be in contention for the win come the end of the night.”

