Ryan Reed – Daytona Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Daytona

Ryan Reed has seven starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

Reed took home the checkered flag in the 2017 season opener at Daytona. Reed started the race second, took two spins through the grass during the race, but in the end took the lead and held off Cup Series regulars to earn his second win at Daytona.

In his seven starts Reed has earned two wins, three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

In 2015 Reed captured his first NXS Series win in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. Reed started eighth, led 14 laps and made a last-lap pass for the victory.

Patriotic Salute

As part of this year’s NASCAR Salutes program, Reed’s No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford will have USCG STA PORT CANAVERAL across the windshield. The car will also take on a special patriotic scheme.

2017 Season Update

Reed is currently ranked fifth in the XFINITY Series point standings. Reed has one win, two top-five and four top-five finishes. Reed’s average finishing position is 15.1 from an average starting position of 13.4.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Daytona

“I’m really excited to go back to Daytona. You kind of get to relive the memory of winning a little bit. As far as the race goes, I just go in there with the same mindset each time, and that’s just to be there at the end. Of course, that’s so much easier said than done. It’s so hard to stay out of all the chaos. We have a fast race car and if we are there at the end we’ll have a shot at winning.”

