Bayne Looks to Kick Off Summer Stretch with Strong Run in Daytona

CONCORD, N.C. (June 27, 2017) – Trevor Bayne knows that this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) event at Daytona International Speedway is a strong opportunity to make a push toward the playoffs.

“This is a great chance to get the win we need to ensure we are in the playoffs,” said Bayne. “We know that a win is what it is going to take now and there’s no better place to get it done than at Daytona.”

Bayne is no stranger to winning at the hallowed superspeedway. The Knoxville, Tenn. native became the youngest winner in the history of the Daytona 500 after earning the victory a day after his 20th birthday on Feb. 20, 2011. Bayne held off a charge from former driver Carl Edwards in a feverish green-white-checkered finish to score the historic victory.

In addition to the win, Bayne has finished inside the top 10 in three of the last four MENCS events at “The World Center of Racing”, with a best finish of third coming in July 2016.

Overall, Bayne has recorded one win, two top-fives and four top-10s in 13 career MENCS starts at Daytona.

“We have had a lot of speed at Daytona the last couple of years,” added Bayne. “We were strong here last July and were super fast here in February, so I am extremely confident that (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) and Jimmy Fennig have prepared another great Liberty National Ford for this weekend that will let us get out there and get the job done.”

The MENCS event at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to begin live on Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

