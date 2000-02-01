Roush Fenway Advance – Daytona International Speedway, 2.5-Mile

Roush Fenway Racing Ready for a “Bash at the Beach” in Daytona

Roush Fenway Racing returns to hallowed ground this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) heads to Daytona International Speedway for the second time this season, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane 10 times across the three major touring series.

MENCS

Daytona

Sat. 7/1/17 – 7:30 PM ET

NBC, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Liberty National Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Daytona

Fri. 6/30/17 – 7:30 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang

Shining Bright in the ‘Sunshine State’

In 200 MENCS starts at Daytona, Roush Fenway has recorded six wins, 38 top-fives, 73 top-10s and has led 718 laps. The organization most recently went to victory lane at the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway in the 2012 running of the Daytona 500.

Land of Firsts

Roush Fenway drivers Trevor Bayne and Ryan Reed each earned their first career NASCAR victory at Daytona. Bayne earned his victory in the 2011 running of the Daytona 500, becoming the youngest driver to win the famed event at just 20 years and one day old. Meanwhile, Reed earned the win in the 2015 NASCAR XFINITY Series season opener.

Historic Win for Bayne

Bayne became the youngest driver to earn a victory in the Daytona 500 in 2011 at 20 years and one day old. Running up front for virtually the entire race, the young driver held off the field in a feverish green-white-checkered finish to earn his place in the annals of NASCAR history. Bayne capped off a dominant Speedweeks effort by becoming the youngest winner in the history of the “Great American Race” at 20 years and one day old.

Firecracker Celebrations

Roush Fenway has recorded four victories in the July event at Daytona, including the organization’s first at the high-banked oval with former driver Jeff Burton in 2000. Former Roush Fenway drivers Greg Biffle, Jamie McMurray and David Ragan earned victories in 2003, 2007 and 2011, respectively.

Restrictor-Plate Prowess

Roush Fenway has run a total of 405 MENCS races with restrictor plates, earning 12 victories, 72 top-fives, 144 top-10s and has led 2,085 laps. The organization’s most recent restrictor-plate victory came with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Talladega Superspeedway in May 2017.

Born in the USA

Roush Fenway returns to Daytona as the defending race winner in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Reed earned the victory in the 2017 season opening event after starting from the outside pole and leading seven laps en route to the win. Overall, Roush Fenway has recorded two wins, 21 top-fives and 44 top-10s.

Reed Gets the Win

Reed, who captured Roush Fenway’s first XFINITY Series win at Daytona in 2015, scored the win in the 2017 season opening event. Reed overcame two multi-car incidents throughout the course of the event and held off NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski to earn the victory.

Roush Fenway DIS Wins

2000-2 Burton Cup

2003-2 Biffle Cup

2007-2 McMurray Cup

2009-1 Kenseth Cup

2011-2 Ragan Cup

2012-1 Kenseth Cup

2015-1 Reed NXS

2017-1 Reed NXS

2004 Edwards Truck

2006 Martin Truck

Roush Fenway in Daytona International Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 200 6 38 73 5 32700 718 19.9 18 81750

NXS 91 2 21 44 2 9374 300 14.4 15.8 23435

TRUCK 21 2 5 9 3 1769 191 14 15.4 4422.5

312 10 64 126 10 43825 1209 16.1 16.4 109562.5

