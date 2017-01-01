Smithley looks for Daytona repeat

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Daytona International Speedway preview

Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

Friday, June 30

Race 15 of 33

Laps: 100

Miles: 250

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Garrett Smithley is more than ready to race again at Daytona International Speedway.

In February, in the Xfinity Series season-opener, Smithley recorded what has been his best finish of the season – an eighth place. He roared along in the tight draft at the finish of the race and scored one of the top finishes of his NASCAR career.

“It was a great day,” Smithley said. “To run up front and draft along with the lead pack was great. We’re hoping to duplicate that this weekend.”

Smithley will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet in Friday’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 race. He’s coming off a strong 10th-place finish in last week’s race at Iowa Speedway.

Daytona practice is scheduled at 2 and 4 p.m. Thursday. Qualifying is set for 2:10 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30.

