Rhodes ready for Daytona

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Daytona International Speedway preview

Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

Friday, June 30

Race 15 of 33

Laps: 100

Miles: 250

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Harrison Rhodes has a fun history at Daytona International Speedway, site of Friday’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Xfinity Series race.

In three appearances at the World Center of Racing, Rhodes has two top-10 finishes – a ninth in 2015 and a 10th in this year’s season-opener.

“I absolutely love Daytona,” Rhodes said. “If you have a decent car, you can keep up with the draft and then make some things happen late in the race. We had a good car there in February, and I feel sure we’ll be able to compete up front again.”

Daytona practice is scheduled at 2 and 4 p.m. Thursday. Qualifying is scheduled at 2:10 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30.

