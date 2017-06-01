Erik Jones Daytona 2 Preview

Erik Jones / No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry Preview

Coke Zero 400

No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry News and Notes:

· JONES AT DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: Erik Jones will be looking for redemption this weekend when he makes his second-career NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona International Speedway in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 behind the wheel of the No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry. In his first race at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Jones started the 2017 Daytona 500 from the 34th position and finished 39th after getting caught up in a multicar crash just past the halfway point.

· THIS WEEK ON THE NO. 77 CAMRY: This weekend Sport Clips will make their second appearance as the primary sponsor on the No. 77 Toyota Camry with Erik Jones and Furniture Row Racing. Following Daytona, Sport Clips will have two more primary races with Jones and the No. 77 team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 23 and Texas Motor Speedway on November 5.

· ROOKIE UPDATE: After 15 races of the 2017 Cup Series season, Jones sits second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, seven points behind Toyota Racing teammate Daniel Suarez.

· RACE INFO: The Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on NBC, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Erik Jones: “Daytona is a pretty unique place. There’s not a lot as a driver that you can do to make a difference. I’ve tried to study up on drafting as much as I could to try to become a better superspeedway racer. In both the Cup and XFINITY race in February we were in the wrong place at the wrong time and didn’t end up with good finishes. I know we’ll have fast cars again this weekend in both series and if we can put ourselves in the right places at the right time and stay out of trouble, we should be able to be around at the end to see how things play out.”

No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry / Furniture Row Racing Team:

Driver – Erik Jones Crew Chief – Chris Gayle Car Chief – Todd Brewer

Engineer – James Small Engineer – Chris Yerges Engine Tuner – David McClure

Mechanic – John Furino Mechanic – Cesar Villanueva Mechanic – Henry Katzke

Tire Specialist – Scott Simmons Shocks – Alex Michie Spotter – Rick Carelli

Gasman – Matt Tyrell Jackman – David O’Dell Front Tire Changer – David Mayo

Front Tire Carrier – Richard Coleman Rear Tire Changer – Brain Eastland Rear Tire Carrier – Blake Haugland

Transportation – Mike Clementson Transportation – Jason Taggart Transportation – Dave Shano

Transportation – Travis Watts

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, is ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the “Fastest-Growing Franchises” and in the top 10 in its “Franchise 500.” There are more than 1,600 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the “Official Haircutter” of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a “2016 Best for Vets: Franchises” by Military Times. Sport Clips provides “haircuts with heart” through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has given $5 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Furniture Row Racing’s Erik Jones, and partners with numerous NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **