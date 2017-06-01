RCR Event Preview – Daytona International Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Daytona International Speedway … Dating back to 1976, Richard Childress Racing has won 11 poles and collected five points-paying victories at the most-storied race track on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit. RCR owns two Daytona 500 wins (Dale Earnhardt – 1998, Kevin Harvick – 2007), three Coke Zero 400 trophies (Earnhardt – 1990, 1993 and Harvick – 2010) and 14 qualifying races, including 10-consecutive victories with Earnhardt (1990 – 1999). In addition, RCR has earned the Advance Auto Parts Clash trophy a total of eight times, with drivers Harvick (2009, 2010, 2013) and Earnhardt (1986, ’88, ’91, ’93, and ’95).

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,786 Monster Energy Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,107 wins, 479 top-five finishes and 1,039 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

3 on 3 Basketball … Austin and Ty Dillon are hosting the 3rd Annual 3-on-3 Celebrity Basketball Tournament presented by The Dow Chemical Company to benefit the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma at Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C., on Wednesday, July 26. The 16-team, double-elimination tournament will start at 3 p.m. and the final game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. For more information visit https://saveinjuredkids.org/basketball/.

Catch the Action … The Coke Zero 400 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to be televised live on Saturday, July 1 on NBC beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

This Week’s American Ethanol Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway … In eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, Dillon has acquired one top-five and five top-10 finishes. The Welcome, North Carolina, driver, who grew up attending races at Daytona International Speedway with his family, has nine starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with one win, seven top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He has two starts at the track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Pole Winner … Dillon earned his career-first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole award with a lap of 196.019 mph (45.914 seconds) in the 2014 edition of the Daytona 500. It marked the fourth time the No. 3 had won the pole for the Daytona 500, and its 67th Cup Series pole, overall. Dillon also started on the front row for the July 2015 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona.

Supporting Our Veterans … The best NASCAR drivers in the world have raced over 10 million flawless miles on Sunoco Green E15, helping reduce the sport’s impact on the environment with cleaner, cooler burning ethanol. But American Ethanol’s success doesn’t stop at the track; this homegrown biofuel gives American drivers a more environmentally friendly option at the pump because ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent compared to conventional gasoline. And just like the American spirit that embodies NASCAR, the ethanol industry puts the American worker first. Veterans make up 19 percent of the industry’s workforce, while E15 supports American jobs and displaces foreign oil. American grown. American Made. Powering NASCAR. Visit GetEthanol.com for more information.

Questions, Please … Dillon is scheduled to participate in a press conference alongside Richard Childress Racing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard Childress and Coke Zero 400 Grand Marshall General Wesley Clark on Saturday, July 1 at 4:15 p.m. ET in the Infield Media Center at Daytona International Speedway.

Dillon Featured at Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation Event … Dillon is scheduled to be featured at the annual Stewart Marchman-Act Foundation Dinner on Wednesday evening, June 28 at the Daytona 500 Club at Daytona International Speedway. This year’s theme, “The Great Outdoors: Join the Adventure” was inspired by some of Dillon’s favorite hobbies, including hunting and fishing. The funds raised will be used to support the immediate needs of SMA’s mental health programs and services. Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation is a 501C-3 corporation and is eligible for tax-exempted contributions by the US Internal Revenue Service. They accept cash donations, stocks and securities, as well as land and property. They can be found online at http://www.smafoundation.com or reached via telephone at 386-254-1136.

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs alongside his brother, Ty Dillon, on behalf of the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma, on Saturday, July 1 at 3 p.m. at the Florida Hospital Injector at Daytona International Speedway. Dillon is also scheduled to participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy Stage, located in the Daytona International Speedway midway, on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Does Daytona change much from February to July? Is Daytona becoming more dependent on handling since the repave a few years ago?

“Handling is always pretty key. I feel like the biggest issue sometimes with Daytona during the July 4th race is just having a car that is capable of being able to move around. If you can move, switch lanes and be comfortable switching lanes then you can be aggressive and being aggressive usually pays off at the speedway races.”

Is it easier to move around during the Daytona 500 because it’s cooler outside?

“Yeah, in February it is. I feel like next to that beach the sand just goes at that track and you lose more and more grip the older the track gets.”

This Week’s Moen / Menard Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway… Menard has competed in 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at Daytona International Speedway since his first start in 2007. He has one pole award, one top-five and four top-10 finishes, with 67 laps led at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Earlier this year, Menard finished fifth in the season-opening Daytona 500.

About Moen – Buy It For Looks, Buy It For Life … As the #1 faucet brand in North America, Moen offers a diverse selection of thoughtfully designed kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, garbage disposals and kitchen sinks for residential and commercial applications each delivering the best possible combination of meaningful innovation, useful features, and lasting value.

Meet Menard … Menard is schedule to take part in a NASCAR fan Q&A in the Daytona International Speedway infield fan zone on Friday, June 30, starting at 3:15 p.m. local time.

PAUL MENARD QUOTES:

How different is Daytona International Speedway at night compared to what you raced on during the day in February for the Daytona 500?

“Daytona at night is quite a bit different. It is obviously hotter in July in Florida than it is in February, but the night time takes some of that heat away. The track is usually a bit more slippery during the July race than it is in the Daytona 500. You have to get out of the throttle a little bit more just to keep the car under control. Guys that can run it wide open for longer durations will be faster.”

When you go back to a restrictor plate track, are the stages any different than they would be on any other type of track?

“That all depends on where you are running. I hate to say it, but track position still comes into play at restrictor plate tracks – probably more so at Talladega because you get boxed in three- and four-wide. At Daytona there is more off-throttle time and you’re able to make things happen. You’re not going to go from running 30th to being in the top 10 in two laps like you used to, so if the caution falls you might have to pit and give up some potential points to get track position and be ahead when everyone else pits. There is still a lot of strategy involved.”

This Week’s VELVEETA® Shells & Cheese Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway … Ryan Newman will make his 565th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when the Series returns to the World Center of Speed. Newman is the proud owner of a Harley J. Earl trophy by winning the 50th running of the Daytona 500 in 2008. In total, the South Bend, Ind. native has 31 starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, earning four top-five and seven top-10 finishes. His average start is 20.5 and finish is 20.1. He’s led 103 laps in competition.

Winner, Winner … Newman punched his ticket to the MENCS playoffs with a victory at Phoenix Raceway on March 19th in the No. 31 Grainger Chevrolet. The win equates to the driver’s 18th-career Cup Series victory and RCR’s 106th.

LIQUID GOLD … VELVEETA® Shells & Cheese and Richard Childress Racing have teamed up to give NASCAR fans a taste of the one and only LIQUID GOLD. VELVEETA Shells & Cheese is the primary sponsor for select races, beginning June 18 at Michigan International Speedway, and associate sponsorship for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The partnership is highlighted by a comprehensive marketing and content program, including a national sweepstakes that will grant one lucky grand prize winner the LIQUID GOLD championship experience: an all-expenses paid VIP weekend at the NASCAR Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Entrants will also have the chance to win more than 100 autographed swag items, including mini replicas of Ryan Newman’s race helmet and race-worn fire suits from the No. 31 Chevrolet pit crew. Details and call-to-action for the sweepstakes, which launches this month and will continue through the summer, are being distributed on more than three million boxes of VELVEETA Shells & Cheese.

Meet Newman … On Friday, Newman is scheduled to sign autographs at 1 p.m. EDT at the Winn Dixie located at 1541 N. Nova Road in Daytona Beach. On Sunday at 4:45 p.m. EDT, Newman is scheduled to participate in a fan question and answer session at the Alert Florida stage in the Fan Zone courtesy of Coca-Cola Racing.

RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

After two restrictor-plate races in the books this season, how do you think the stages are playing out?

“I think the stage racing definitely changed the strategy of how I raced these races. In the past, I dropped to the back and made a run at the front when there was less than 50 laps to go. I think you will continue to see a few guys drop back for just a little bit but at some point, they will have to run to the front or at least run to their best position to get points. It really is no different than any other track. You still have time to kind of put yourself in position or wait to put yourself in position. If you see something you don’t like, you get yourself to a place where you feel comfortable so you will be there in the end.”

What makes Daytona International Speedway unique?

“Daytona is a good bit narrower. It seems like it usually gets tight off Turn 2 but it’s super-fast and super smooth. You can go wide open, no problem. It’s usually hot for the July race so it’s super-hot inside the race cars and eventually the cars start sliding around a little bit. Daytona is simply Daytona.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Daytona International Speedway… In 82 series starts at the 2.5-mile speedway, RCR has captured six victories with drivers Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (2002 and 2010), Kevin Harvick (2007), Clint Bowyer (2009), Tony Stewart (2013) and Austin Dillon (2015). The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 8,909 laps of the 9,222 (96.6 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated six pole awards, 33 top-five and 48 top-10 finishes, led 662 laps and averages a starting position of 10.4 and finishing position of 12.0.

Iowa Review … Ben Kennedy was the highest RCR finisher in 20th, Daniel Hemric 21st, Brandon Jones 23rd, Brendan Gaughan 26nd and Scott Lagasse 32nd respectively, at Iowa Speedway.

The Points … All three RCR XFINITY Series full-time drivers remain in the top 20 of the driver point standings as the Series heads to Daytona International Speedway for the 15th event of the season. Daniel Hemric is currently fourth, Brendan Gaughan is 14th and Brandon Jones is 17th. The No. 2 and No. 3 RCR teams are eighth and ninth, respectively in the owner point standings. Daniel Hemric is currently second in the XFINITY Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on Friday, June 30, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. It will also be broadcast live on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

This Week’s Rheem Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway … Daytona Beach native Ben Kennedy will race at the speedway his family built for the first time as a NASCAR XFINITY Series driver this weekend. Kennedy has three previous starts at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with a best finish of 15th coming in 2014. Although he has yet to race at Daytona in the XFINITY Series, he does have a previous NXS superspeedway start for Richard Childress Racing earlier this year, garnering an impressive fourth-place finish at Talladega.

A leading global producer of heating, cooling & water heating products … Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and it is the largest manufacturer of water heating products in North America. Founded in 1925, Rheem’s mission is still simple: help your family enjoy a new degree of comfort with solutions that keep you cool in the summer, warm in the winter and enjoying hot water year-round.

NASCAR Salutes …This weekend, Kennedy will honor the VMAQ-2 unit of the United States Marine Corps on the windshield of the No. 2 Rheem Chevrolet for the conclusion of the NASCAR Salutes campaign to honor our nation’s military. The VMAQ-2 unit is based out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Meet Ben … Fans will have the opportunity to meet Kennedy at the NXS driver autograph session on Friday, starting at 12:00 p.m. local time. He will appear with his RCR teammates and other NXS drivers in the midway to take pictures and sign autographs.

BEN KENNEDY QUOTES:

Are you excited to get back to restrictor-plate racing? You did well at Talladega earlier this year.

“I always love going to superspeedways. You’ve got stay up front and out of trouble when you’re racing at Daytona. You have to run well or you’ll probably end up in a bad situation. I think this No. 2 Rheem Chevy team can have a great night. We had a pretty good showing in Talladega with finishing fourth, and I think we’ll show the same speed and power in Daytona.”

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway … Ty Dillon returns to Daytona International Speedway this weekend with his No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Dillon has eight previous series starts at the superspeedway, with his highest finish of third place coming in 2015. He also secured a pole award for the 2016 season-opening race. Earlier this year, Dillon was in line for a Top-5 finish in Daytona but fuel pressure issues in the closing laps forced him to the back of the pack. He also has three previous Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts and three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts.

Bass Pro Shops Leading the Charge for Conservation … Bass Pro Shops is a leading national retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, with over 100 stores and Tracker Marine Centers across North America. Guided by visionary leadership, Bass Pro Shops is making a significant impact on the future of conservation. Key conservation initiatives include protecting wildlife and habitat, connecting kids and families to the outdoors and protecting sportsmen’s rights through access and advocacy efforts.

NASCAR Salutes … This weekend, Dillon will honor the U.S. Army’s Warrior Transition Unit at Fort Bragg. The Warrior Transition Unit will be featured on the windshield of the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet for the conclusion to the NASCAR Salutes campaign to honor our nation’s military.

Meet Ty … Dillon will make his first appearance of the weekend at the Daytona Beach Bass Pro Shops location across from the speedway. He will be there on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. ET signing autographs. On Saturday afternoon, he will be at the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma helmet fitting event at 3:00 p.m. ET in the track’s Florida Hospital Injector. Following that, Dillon will head to the GEICO stage in the fan zone to meet fans and sign autographs starting at 3:40 p.m. ET.

TY DILLON QUOTES:

How different is Daytona in the daytime versus at night when we’ll be running this weekend?

“Over the years, Daytona has become more handling-dependent which has made for pretty exciting racing. As a driver, you have to do more than just show up and hold the throttle down. Now you have to focus on getting your car to handle well in the draft. The night racing takes some of that handling away though. You race with more of a Talladega mentality where the car has a lot of grip but you’re not really dependent on fresh tires to be able to have grip to make the moves you want. With all of that, it’ll be a little more aggressive out there, and we’ll have a tighter pack during this night race.”

This Week’s Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona International Speedway … Hemric will be making his second NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Daytona International Speedway during this weekend’s Firecracker 250 powered by Coca-Cola. Hemric started fourth in his XFINITY Series debut at Daytona earlier this year, but was caught up in a wreck at the end of Stage 1.

Meet the Driver … Fans will have the opportunity to meet Hemric during the XFINITY Series autograph session on Friday, June 30 at the UNOH FanZone, starting at noon local time. Hemric will also make an appearance on behalf of Florida Lottery with Blake Koch in Daytona FanZone on Friday, June 30, starting at 4 p.m. local time.

NASCAR Salutes … Hemric will honor the 2nd Brigade Tampa Battalion on the windshield of the No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet for this weekend’s annual Fourth of July race at Daytona. The 2nd Brigade Tampa Battalion is based out of Central Florida Recruiting.

Rearview Mirror: Iowa … Hemric started Saturday night’s American Ethanol E15 250 at Iowa Speedway from the 11th position and spent much of the evening battling inside the top five. The team hit pit road under green flag conditions and were trapped a lap down when a caution flew shortly thereafter. With other lead lap cars staying out during the caution, Hemric and the No. 21 Blue Gate Bank team were unable to take the wave around to get back on the lead lap. Hemric battled the remainder of the race to earn the free pass position, but ended the event in the 21st position.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

We’re 13 races into the 2017 XFINITY Series season and you are in the thick of the championship battle. What are your thoughts on the start to the season and how have you adapted to these XFINITY Series cars?

“I feel as if I have adapted to the XFINITY Series cars pretty well to start the season, but more than that I feel like to be with a new team and work with a new crew chief has also gone well. We’re learning about each other, our chemistry together as a team, as well as the race car and the balance package. We’ve been trying to mind our P’s and Q’s as we go through that sequence. We’re trying to take steps to ensure that we get better week-in and week-out; not only in the raw finishes, but how our race cars feel and ensuring we are making gains. We’ve found some stuff that have helped us go in the right direction, but we’ve also found some things that have hurt that. It’s all about building that notebook to go ahead toward the playoffs. That’s the part of the season you get paid to race in. Right now, it’s about building that notebook, and I feel like we’ve done a good job at that.”

What was your biggest takeaway from racing at Daytona in the XFINITY Series back in February?

“The big takeaways from the restrictor plate races so far this year is that I have to figure out how to finish one of those races. My history with restrictor plate racing has not been great so far. I know that our cars are fast. Going there with ECR Engines, our motor package is top notch. Richard Childress puts so much emphasis on the superspeedway races that it really bothers me that I haven’t been very good at it this year. I want to go to Daytona and do everything possible to run at least through the first stage. We have be able to complete laps and I need to learn all I can to know what I need when I go back to those places later in my career. I just don’t feel like I’ve been able to race there enough. I need to complete laps in the Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet and put ourselves in position to have a solid finish. It will be cool to run at Daytona for the first time under the lights in an XFINITY Series car on the Fourth of July weekend.”

This Week’s Rain-X Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona International Speedway … Daytona International Speedway is the site of Brandon Jones’ first NASCAR national touring series pole award, which he earned at the start the 2017 XFINITY Series season. The 20-year-old driver also has one top-10 finish (seventh) in three starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Welcome, Rain-X … For the last 40 years, Rain-X® has provided drivers with products to help them outsmart the elements. With their Original Glass Treatment™ water beading technology, Wiper Blades and Glass Cleaners; Rain-X® leads the automotive aftermarket in glass care. In recent years, the Rain-X® portfolio has expanded to include other types of car care products such as Car Washes, Waxes, Bug & Tar Removers, and Headlight Restoration Kits. All Rain-X® products are designed to help keep customers a confident step ahead of Mother Nature on the road.

Welcome, Advance Auto Parts … Advance Auto Parts, Inc., a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 23, 2016, Advance operated 5,086 stores and 125 Worldpac branches and serves approximately 1,300 independently owned Carquest branded stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada. Advance employs approximately 74,000 Team Members. Additional information about the Company, employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found on the Company’s website at AdvanceAutoParts.com.

NASCAR Salutes … This weekend Jones will be honoring the Weapons Field Training Battalion from the US Marine Corps Base Quantico as part of the final weekend of NASCAR Salutes. Jones, who visited the Marine Corps Scout Sniper Instructor School at the base last September and is an avid supporter of the non-profit organization Hope For The Warriors, will have WTBN QUANTICO displayed on his windshield header during this weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Meet the Driver … Fans have the opportunity to meet Jones when he takes part in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage in the FanZone starting at 4:30 p.m. local time on Friday, June 30. Jones will also be out at the Advance Auto Parts Speed Perks Activation Area in the FanZone starting at 5 p.m. local time.

Autographs, Please … Jones is scheduled to participate in the XFINITY Series autograph session beginning at noon local time on Friday, June 30, located in the infield UNOH FanZone on the FPL Solar Patio. Fans will be awarded autographs on a first come, first serve basis.

BRANDON JONES QUOTES:

This week we return to Daytona International Speedway. Is there anything you can take from your visit there in February for the night race on Friday?

“It’s tough to take much from February’s race since we got swept up in a multi-car accident on lap 28 while battling for fifth. However, it is nice to head back to Daytona knowing we have the kind of speed we showed earlier this year. My No. 33 Chevy was really fast in February when we won the pole award, which was the first pole in my NASCAR career. We had the 33 car running in the top-five for the majority of the race before we got caught up in someone else’s mess just two laps before the end of stage one. I’m confident that we’ll return with just as much speed as before, but this time we’ll plan on running even closer to the front because at places like Daytona, even fifth place can be too far back in the pack and a bit of a danger zone. Stage racing has made that area of the pack a lot more intense when the laps wind down and people start going for stage wins and bonus points. The two front positions seem like the spots you need to be in to have a little bit of a buffer from the chaos.”

This Week’s USAF Special Tactics / South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway … In 11 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, Gaughan has completed 1,195 of 1,239 (96.4 percent) of the laps he has attempted. The Las Vegas native is credited with two top-five and four top-10 finishes, 29 laps led, an 18.7 average starting position and an 18.1 average finishing position.

South Point Salutes the Troops … The South Point Hotel & Casino is proud to feature a special paint scheme as part of NASCAR Salutes program at Daytona International Speedway. The USAF Special Tactics scheme pays tribute to the men and women of the Air Force’s ground special operations force. Special Tactics Airmen are special operators who solve ground problems with air power, deployed to more than 73 locations to direct precision strikes, recover personnel behind enemy lines, and land aircraft anywhere, any time. The patriotic scheme will honor 19 Special Tactics Airmen who give their lives in service to our country since Sept. 11, 2001.

NASCAR Salutes … The No. 62 Chevrolet will salute U.S. Air Force Special Tactics as part of the NASCAR Salutes initiative. Gaughan is one of the few civilians nominated as an Honorary Member of the Combat Control Association. He is also the Honorary Commander of Operation Location Bravo, 720 Operation Support Squadron, Joint Terminal Attack Controller Weapons Instructor Course at Nellis AFB NV. In addition to honoring the Special Tactics Airmen, Gaughan will participate in special operations training leading into this week’s Firecracker 250. He will tour Special Tactics training facilities at Hurlburt Field, Florida, on Tuesday, June 27, and participate in training alongside the Air Force’s special operators.

Meet Gaughan … Gaughan is scheduled to sign autographs on Friday, June 29, beginning at noon local time as part of the NASCAR XFINITY Series autograph session located in the infield UNOH FanZone on the FPL Solar Patio. Fans will be awarded autographs on a first come, first serve basis.

BRENDAN GAUGHAN QUOTE:

With back-to-back top-five finishes at Daytona, are you ready to go racing there at night?

“Daytona is getting back to the old Daytona with handling. Back in the old days, we used to say that at Daytona you had to have handling and Talladega handled well, just make it as slick as possible. Then for the last few years, Daytona has just been as slick as possible, but in February it had handling again. That was in cool temperatures, so I feel it will be just like it used to be. We have put some downforce back in our superspeedway car. Guys are going to get loose. You will need to have your nose planted. I think you will see drivers losing it like back in the day. I’m expecting a throwback of a Daytona race. I’m really excited about it. Daytona should be tough.”

