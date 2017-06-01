Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Out to Top Second Place in Daytona 500

DEARBORN, Mich., June 28, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team hope to improve one position from their second-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 when they take the green flag for Saturday night’s Coko Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Should Blaney and his Wood Brothers Racing Team colleagues end up in victory lane at DIS this weekend, it would be the team’s 100 the overall victory, its 16th at Daytona and its 10th in the July race.

The team’s silver medal performance in the 500, its pole win in Kansas, its conquest of Pocono’s Tricky Triangle, and even its ninth-place run last week at Sonoma, has confidence building around the No. 21.

RYAN BLANEY

On Racing at Daytona with the Wood Brothers:

“I look forward to going to Daytona with the Wood Brothers. Anytime you can go there with them it’s special and hopefully we can do one spot better than we did there in February.”

On Superspeedway Racing:

“We always have super-fast cars at speedway races. I feel like in the 500 we were really fast. At Talladega we had a good run going and got caught up in an accident.”

Comparing February to July at Daytona:

“At the 500, you’re working on setup more. In July you’re just working on speed. Our cars have always had plenty of speed there. You’re just trying to position yourself up front and stay out of trouble. That’s one of the biggest things.”

On the Challenging Summer NASCAR Schedule:

“These summer months it’s a long stretch and there’s a lot of variation in the tracks we go to. It’ll be a true test of what our team can do.”

RYAN BLANEY DAYTONA FAST FACTS:

Is 13th in the driver standings with a win

Finished second in the 2017 Daytona 500

Average finish in four DIS starts is 18.5

WOOD BROTHERS DAYTONA FAST FACTS:

This is the team’s 125th start at Daytona

Team has 15 wins at the track, nine in the July race

Woods also have 40 top-five and 53 top-10 finishes at DIS

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Racing at Daytona:

“We’ve been bringing fast cars to the track every week but this team always seems to bring a little extra to the superspeedways, especially Daytona. Our second in the 500 showed that our efforts are paying off.”

“Our challenge will be to translate what we learned during the day in February to a night race in July. Handling will be a big factor in who runs up front when the race is over. There may be cars that qualify well with a car trimmed out for low drag that won’t handle well enough on a long run to be competitive.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON NBC and NBCSN (All times Eastern)

Thursday June 29, 2-2:55 p.m. – Practice, NBCSN

June 29, 4-4:55 p.m. – Practice, NBCSN

Friday June 30, 4:10 p.m. – Qualifying, NBCSN

Saturday July 1, 7:30 p.m. – Coke Zero 400, NBC

# # #

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **