The Dale Jr. Foundation and Amy Earnhardt Team with KUSTOM KLUTCH

Proceeds from Amy Earnhardt-Designed Limited-Edition Clutch to Benefit TDJF

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 28, 2017) – The Dale Jr. Foundation has announced a collaboration with KUSTOM KLUTCH, a Charlotte, N.C.-based company that carries a line of women’s clutch bags, to produce a limited-edition clutch designed by Amy Earnhardt, benefitting TDJF. Today, Earnhardt unveiled her personally-designed clutch through her Instagram account.

Produced in limited numbers, Earnhardt’s clutch retails for $88. The mint suede clutch comes with a cotton pom-pom tassel keychain and a Dale Jr. Foundation charm. A portion of the proceeds from each clutch purchased will assist TDJF and its mission to improve the lives of children in need through its network of deserving programs.

“This is such a unique opportunity to combine two of my passions,” said Earnhardt, wife of NASCAR’s 14-time Most Popular Driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Helping to further the mission of The Dale Jr. Foundation while at the same time designing a fashionable clutch is very fulfilling. I’m honored to be able to work with Jordan [Fish] on a project that’s for such a good cause.”

KUSTOM KLUTCH is owned by Jordan Fish and local artisan Stan Fraser. Fish, an entrepreneur, is the longtime girlfriend of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin. In its first year of business, the organization has raised over $10,000 in donations through collaborations with a number of charities, some of which include the Denny Hamlin Foundation, the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and Pit Stops for Hope.

“We are so excited to be partnering with The Dale Jr. Foundation and Amy [Earnhardt] on this collaboration,” said Fish. “I’ve wanted to work with Amy for a long time. She has a great style and character, and to be able to work with her as well as such a deserving organization like TDJF is just a bonus.”

For pictures, more information, or to purchase the Amy Earnhardt-designed clutch, visit http://www.kustomklutch.com/ shop-online/the-amy-klutch.

ABOUT THE DALE JR FOUNDATION:

The Dale Jr. Foundation is a charity dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education, and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals. For more information, visit www.thedalejrfoundation.org.

ABOUT KUSTOM KLUTCH:

Based and manufactured out of Charlotte, N.C., KUSTOM KLUTCH is a local fashion brand that produces and sells clutch handbags for a cause. In addition to its online inventory, KUSTOM KLUTCH features a limited-edition clutch benefitting a different charity/organization. For more information, or to purchase, visit www.kustomklutch.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **