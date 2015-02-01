Wallace Heads to Daytona Looking to Build on No. 43 Team’s Superspeedway Success

No. 43 Smithfield Ford Finished Fourth in Both Superspeedway Races This Season

Weekend Statistics and Notes

The No. 43 Smithfield team found success at the first two superspeedway races, scoring a fourth-place finish in the both the Daytona 500 and GEICO 500. Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., filling in for the injured Aric Almirola, looks to build on that success with his first Daytona International Speedway Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend.

Wallace has eight NASCAR starts at Daytona between the NASCAR XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series. He scored his best finish of sixth in the 2016 XFINITY race and tallied two Top-10 and four Top-15 finishes in those six starts.

Appearances

Fans will two opportunities to celebrate #KINGs80th this weekend. Richard Petty will be at the Fanatics stage in the display area Saturday at 3 p.m. He will also join the UNOH Fan Stage in the Fanzone at 3:30 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 1, 3:00 p.m.

Where: Fanatics Stage in the display area

When: Saturday, July 1 3:30 p.m.

Where: UNOH Fan Stage in the Fanzone

Aric Almirola will join Fresh From Florida at a the Port Orange WalMart. He will be on hand to sign autographs for fans.

When: Friday, June 30, 1:30 p.m.

Where: WalMart, 1590 Dunlawton Ave. Port Orange, FL

Wallace will be at the UNOH Fan Stage Friday to preview his weekend in the No. 43 Smithfield Ford.

When: Friday, June 30, 2:45 p.m.

Where: Fanatics Stage in the display area

Weekend Chatter

“I’m really excited to get back into the No. 43 Smithfield Ford this weekend. The team was successful in both superspeedway races this year, so I hope we can build on that this weekend. Roush Yates Engines always bring a fast engine, and the RPM has shown they can bring a good car for the draft. Superspeedway races are a bit of a crapshoot from there. We’ll work to put ourselves in position to be there and fight for it at the end. It’s Richard’s 80th birthday this weekend, so hopefully we can get him a good finish for his birthday.”

No. 43 Smithfield Ford

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola will return to the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

