CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 COFFEE-MATE CHEVROLET SS

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: NBC / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

CHRIS BUESCHER QUOTES:

SPONSOR THIS WEEKEND:

“I’m really proud to be able to bring the red, white and blue patriotic No. 37 Coffee-mate Chevrolet to Daytona (International Speedway) this weekend,” Buescher said. “We have several Nestle brands on the car and we want to thank them all for letting us have some fun with their paint scheme to help celebrate Independence Day.”

RACING AT DAYTONA:

“I have a love/hate relationship with Daytona (International Speedway),” Buescher said. “I have some really good highs there on the NASCAR XFINITY Series side, and on the Cup side it’s beaten me down last year and earlier this year at the Daytona 500. We were running in the Top-10 for the majority of the Daytona 500, but got caught in a wreck that ended our day early. In February, I usually come to superspeedways expecting to need a lot of luck, but that was one of the first times I really enjoyed it and was having fun. I finally was able to finish a superspeedway race in Talladega and get a decent finish, so I’m really hoping our luck is turning around and I’m looking forward to bringing a fast No. 37 Coffee-mate Chevrolet to Daytona and giving it all we’ve got.”

PATRIOTISM AT DAYTONA:

“It’s always fun going to Daytona for Fourth of July weekend,” Buescher said. “The amount of patriotism that shows up at the race track is just amazing, so we look forward to that part of it. We’ve got a fun paint scheme this weekend to highlight the holiday, and with the amount of time we spend away from home on the road and in the NASCAR bubble, I always enjoy that our sport allows us to still feel that connection to the outside world. I’m very grateful to Nestle for allowing us to bring Coffee-mate to the hood of our No. 37 Chevrolet, and to be able to display some patriotism at one of the most iconic tracks on the circuit and under the lights on Saturday night for the holiday weekend.”

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 58

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

