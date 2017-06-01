Hot 20 – Daytona in the summer time

Tweet During the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 2, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

The changing of the guard. NASCAR fans are getting used to that. Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, and soon Dale Earnhardt Jr. Summer returns, which means FOX leaves to be replaced by NBC.

I also read that FOX Sports is dumping its prose in favor of video. Ironically enough, I read about it. Some of us still like to read. If I am wrong about that, I may soon be writing about other things for folks who maintain a certain level of literacy. You would not want me to return to video, but it raises some possibilities. For example, not only could I describe my raised middle digit in salute to what I think about “progress,” but I could visually share it with you should the video censors allow.

Did you notice Danica Patrick’s visor cam last weekend? I loved it. It had that in-car video game feel. You felt like you were actually in the car because visually you were. You looked out the windshield and saw the hands on the wheel. Of the innovative camera angles presented in recent years, the visor cam is the best. I bet we could even see a raised middle finger should the situation warrant it.

Sonoma was our featured track last week, which was good. Daytona returns for this weekend. That is great. Kentucky, New Hampshire, and Indianapolis come to our screens after that, but why dampen my mood just yet.

NASCAR says stage racing will be staying. I might be in the minority, but I like it. I think it is stupid to add an additional stage to the World 600, but I do like it for the most part. They probably offer up too much for those who might have been something in the first half of the race but disappear when it counts, but who ever blamed NASCAR for being perfect? Okay, I just made myself laugh.

Ten drivers have given the rest of the field the bird, with wins all but locking them into the Chase. Six others are there on points, but that number could dwindle should somebody else claim their first win of the season. Right now, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, and Matt Kenseth are fighting it out over those final two playoff spaces. That could change to just the final slot should somebody like Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Trevor Bayne come up with the goods on Saturday night.

An Earnhardt in Victory Lane at Daytona. Now, I am not sure if that would constitute much of a change or not. It would sure be one way to rocket up to be among our Hot 20…



1. JIMMIE JOHNSON – 3 WINS – 483 Pts

The perfect gift idea for his crew chief? A new laptop, of course.

2. KYLE LARSON – 2 WINS – 659 Pts

When you average more than 40 points every week, they start to add up.



3. MARTIN TRUEX JR. – 2 WINS – 646 Pts

Hell of a car, hell of an opening stage, too bad about that engine last week.



4. BRAD KESELOWSKI – 2 WINS – 519 Pts

Does anyone really think Penske would let Brad get away?



5. KEVIN HARVICK – 1 WIN – 548 Pts

The winningest driver in Cup…over the past week.



6. RYAN BLANEY – 1 WIN – 415 Pts

Despite the win, Blaney still has seven races in which he garnered less than 20 points.



7. KURT BUSCH – 1 WIN – 389 Pts

After his appearance on the Today Show, he can never again criticize his pit crew.



8. RYAN NEWMAN – 1 WIN – 367 Pts

If only Paul Menard could find his way to Victory Lane, Childress would be 3 for 3.



9. RICKY STENHOUSE JR – 1 WIN – 355 Pts

Mr. Stenhouse. That was not what I would call a love tap.



10. AUSTIN DILLON – 1 WIN – 322 Pts

Going with the red, white, and blue on Saturday night.



11. KYLE BUSCH – 542 PTS

Want to be a crew chief for a day? If you do, it is best you come in with deep pockets.

12. CHASE ELLIOTT – 509 PTS

Still looking for that first win, but found a new four-year contract extension.

13. JAMIE MCMURRAY – 477 PTS

Daytona. It is a track worthy of another McMurray victory.



14. DENNY HAMLIN – 476 PTS

Won Xfinity race at Michigan. Thankfully, William Byron finally got his win at Iowa last week.

15. JOEY LOGANO – 434 PTS – 1 Win

Another unencumbered win, like the one he had there 2.5-years ago, would sure come in handy.

16. CLINT BOWYER – 427 PTS

Clint’s best finish there is fourth.



17. MATT KENSETH – 423 PTS

Has won a pair of Daytona 500’s, but now hopes to overcome his summertime blues.



18. ERIK JONES – 358 PTS

Is this just a one season stop before moving on to Gibbs Racing?

19. TREVOR BAYNE – 337 PTS

Won the big race in 2011, was third in last year’s July contest.

20. DANIEL SUAREZ – 334 PTS

10 Mexican wins, 3 Xfinity, 1 truck victory. It is just a matter of time.

