The IncredibleBank Team and Matt DiBenedetto Return To Daytona With Top-10 Memories Still Fresh In Their Minds

Another Top-10? : Earlier this year, the Go Fas Racing team and Matt DiBenedetto kicked off their 2017 season with a top-10 in their first race working together. This Saturday night, they’ll look to find some of that same magic in hopes of another great finish on the high-banks of Daytona International Speedway. Daytona will be the first track the circuit returns to for a second time thus far on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

IncredibleBank will be the primary sponsor of Matt DiBenedetto, as the team features IncredibleBank’s “Strengthy Accounts”. Over the next few weeks, IncredibleBank and GoFasRacing will be promoting a hot pass giveaway for fans to win the chance to join the IncredibleBank team and Matt DiBenedetto at Watkins Glen next month. All they have to do is open a “Strengthy” account – checking, savings, money market, or CD and they are automatically entered to be a VIP guest of the team. Each account will earn great rates and still have quick and convenient access to money with their easy-to-use online and mobile banking.

Plate Racing Strength: Although Matt DiBenedetto doesn’t consider himself a huge fan of the plate-racing tracks, he has gotten his two-best finishes this year at Talladega and Daytona, 18th and 9th respectively.

DiBenedetto said, “These are weekends that you really go into with an open mind. They’re always strange weekends to go into. Practice and qualifying are very tame, but once we get into the pack though, everything changes. The pack drafting in the race might look calm, but in the middle of it all, it’s anything but that. We’ve been very fortunate this year to avoid a lot of the accidents at these plate-tracks and we’re hoping that we can continue that this weekend.”

DiBenedetto on Daytona International Speedway “The July and February Daytona dates are actually surprisingly different. In February, we don’t really focus on handling much, it’s more just about finding raw speed. In the summer heat, the cars move around a bit more and we have to incorporate handling into the setup to keep the car from moving around too much in the draft. Our goal is going to be to get a decent starting spot and miss the big wrecks. If we can be there at the end, like we have at the last couple races at Talladega and Daytona, we have a good shot at a top-15, or even a top-10 like earlier this year.”

Chassis Info: Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-961 to serve as the primary car. The last time this car ran was at Talladega in early-May where it finished 18th.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Daytona:

Starts: 4

Average Start: 24.8

Average Finish: 21.7

ABOUT OUR TEAM About IncredibleBank:

IncredibleBank, a division of River Valley Bank , opened in 2009 as one of the early Internet-only banks. Our goal was to provide great rates, secure banking and incredible customer service online. We wanted to make banking easier and more convenient by allowing people to bank anywhere and anytime on the Internet, but with the same great service and security you get from a brick-and-mortar bank. Shortly after IncredibleBank opened, it was named one of the “least evil banks” and “still awesome” by CNN. Since then, IncredibleBank has also become the bank of choice for luxury motor coach financing. Whether you’re looking to buy your first motor home or interested in refinancing, we’re here to help you make the best decision possible. As a recipient of the “2016 Innovation Award” by Independent Banker, we can help you experience life to the fullest. Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **