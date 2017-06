NASCAR Racing Schedule for Daytona

Tweet Photo Credit: Sarah Crabill/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series travels to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the Coke Zero 400 while the XFINITY Series will hit the track for the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, June 29:

On Track :

2- 2:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN

3- 3:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN

4- 4:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN

5- 5:55 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

1:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Press Conferences: (Watch live)

1 p.m.: Sam Flood and NBC Talent Season Preview

1:45 p.m.: Kurt Busch

2:15 p.m.: Chase Elliott

4:15 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Friday, June 30

On Track :

2:10 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

4:10 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

7:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (100 laps, 250 miles) – NBCSN

10 p.m.: XFINITY Series Post-Race – NBCSN

Press Conferences: (Watch live)

1 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

1:30 p.m.: Matt Tifft, Peter Intermaggio, Carol Eggert

3 p.m.: Brad Keselowski

3:45 p.m.: Richard Petty

5:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying

10 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series Race

Saturday, July 1

On Track :

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola (160 laps, 400 miles) – NBC

11 p.m.: Cup Series Post-Race – NBCSN

Press Conferences: (Watch live)

4 p.m.: Andrew Lumish, The Good Cemetarian

4:15 p.m.: Gen. Wesley Clark, Richard Childress, Austin Dillon

11 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race

Race Details:

NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

Date: Friday, June 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 250 miles (100 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 30), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on lap 100)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 7:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR America Saturday, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (160 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 40), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on lap 160)

Complete TV Schedule

Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **