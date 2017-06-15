CHEVY MENCS AT DAYTONA TWO: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

COKE ZERO 400

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA

JULY 1, 2017

BOWTIE BULLETS

MOST SUCCESSFUL AT THE WORLD CENTER OF SPEED:

Chevrolet leads all other manufacturers in wins at Daytona International Speedway. The Bowtie Brand has taken home 45 victories from the World Center of Speed, 23 being at the Daytona 500 and the other 22 occurring at the annual July event.

Chevrolet leads all other manufacturers in wins at Daytona International Speedway. The Bowtie Brand has taken home 45 victories from the World Center of Speed, 23 being at the Daytona 500 and the other 22 occurring at the annual July event. JR NATION IS CHEVROLET NATION:

Career-long Chevrolet driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has the most victories of any active driver at Daytona International Speedway with four to his credit. Two Daytona 500 victories and two in the annual July event. As he climbs behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevy SS for his final race at Daytona as a full-time Cup Series driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. hopes to break that tie and capture his first win of 2017.

Career-long Chevrolet driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has the most victories of any active driver at Daytona International Speedway with four to his credit. Two Daytona 500 victories and two in the annual July event. As he climbs behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevy SS for his final race at Daytona as a full-time Cup Series driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. hopes to break that tie and capture his first win of 2017. FASTER THAN A SPEEDING…CHEVROLET:

Jimmie Johnson pilot of the No. 48 Chevy SS, has more poles at Daytona International Speedway (2) than any other active driver.

Jimmie Johnson pilot of the No. 48 Chevy SS, has more poles at Daytona International Speedway (2) than any other active driver. TUNE-IN:

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 11 at 3 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on FoxSports1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

Team Chevy drivers have scored 772 wins and 692 poles in MENCS competition

Chevrolet drivers have won 45 of 140 races at Daytona International Speedway. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet SS, has four wins at Daytona International Speedway (’01, ’04, ’14 & ‘15) Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet SS, has three trophies from Daytona International Speedway (’06 & ’13 – TWICE) Jamie McMurray, No. 1 Chevrolet SS, has gone to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway twice (’07 & ’10) Ryan Newman, No. 31 Velveeta Shells & Cheese Chevrolet SS, has one win at Daytona International Speedway (’08)



A Chevrolet driver has won one of the last four races at Daytona International Speedway

A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Daytona International Speedway 45 times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 202 top-five and 402 top-10 finishes at Daytona International Speedway

A Chevrolet has led 7,709 laps (36.1% of possible 21,363 laps) at Daytona International Speedway

FOR THE FANS:

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway Area at Daytona International Speedway immediately outside of the entrance to the Chevrolet Injector.

Fans can check out great a great assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at both the Team Chevy Display and within the Chevrolet Injector Entrance including: Corvette Grand Sport, Cruze Hatchback, Malibu, Impala, Camaro Convertible 50 th Anniversary, Silverado 2500 High Country, Silverado 1500 High Desert, Suburban, Equinox, Colorado Midnight , Bolt, SS, Cruze Sedan, Silverado Crew Redline edition, Camaro SS, Silverado Special Ops, Tahoe Midnight , Cruze Redline edition, Cruze Hatchback Redline edition, Colorado ZR2, Camaro ZL1 and Traverse Redline edition

Anniversary, Silverado 2500 High Country, Silverado 1500 High Desert, Suburban, Equinox, Colorado , Bolt, SS, Cruze Sedan, Silverado Crew Redline edition, Camaro SS, Silverado Special Ops, Tahoe , Cruze Redline edition, Cruze Hatchback Redline edition, Colorado ZR2, Camaro ZL1 and Traverse Redline edition At the Chevrolet Display, fans can view the No. 48 Chevrolet SS and No. 3 DOW Chevrolet SS show cars

Also on display is a Chevrolet R07 racing engine complete with electronic fuel injection. Fans can also see a sample of engines, parts and accessories available for purchase from Chevrolet Performance at their local Chevrolet dealer

Other activities at the Team Chevy Racing Display include a variety of interactive games for adults and kids

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

Friday, June 30th 11:00 a.m. – Ray Black, Jr. 1:00 p.m. – Spencer Gallagher 4:30 p.m. – Brandon Jones 5:30 p.m. – Blake Koch 5:45 p.m. – Greg Stumpff, from Off Axis Paint 6:00 p.m. – JD Motorsports

Saturday, July 1st 2:00 p.m. – Captain Rick Murphy Casting & Autograph Session 4:40 p.m. – Jimmie Johnson 5:20 p.m. – Chase Elliott

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation: Fri. June 30th – 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Sat. July 1st – 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

– and Sat. July 1st – Chevrolet Injector Entrance and Display Hours of Operation: Fri. June 30th – 1:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Sat. July 1st – 2:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CHEVROLET SS – POINTS LEADER

“I’m probably looking a little more forward to heading to Daytona this time around since our cars have been pretty good on the superspeedways this year. We started out the season in Daytona with a really strong Chevy, and everyone at the shop has continued to give us strong cars each weekend, so it’s been great to see all the hard on and off the track paying off. This weekend, it’s all about making good decisions, getting in the right lane, and holding on until the end to give yourself a chance at a win.”



CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 NAPA PATRIOTIC CHEVROLET SS – 6TH IN STANDINGS

“Racing during the day versus racing at night. I think the July race is probably more similar to what we see in the Duels in February. I look to kind of some of the same stuff we did during the Duel races this past February, which were good for us. So, we will see how that goes.”



JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS – 7TH IN STANDINGS

“This race under the lights is always exciting for the fans. I’m excited Lowe’s opted for the patriotic scheme to highlight our nation’s military for the July 4th holiday weekend. We’ve had no luck the past two times out at Daytona, so our goal is to go out there and finish. Our speedway program is incredible, so I’m sure the guys and gals back at the shop will give me a great Chevy.”



JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S CHEVROLET SS – 8TH IN STANDINGS

“I think like any superspeedway race, Daytona is just about survival. You just need to remain patient, run your own race and try to be around at the end. It’s all about being in the right line at the right time to try to fight for the victory. This is a race that just about anyone can win, so hopefully we can run a clean race and stay in contention until the finish.”



RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 VELVEETA SHELLS & CHEESE CHEVROLET SS – 15TH IN STANDINGS

“I think the stage racing definitely changed the strategy of how I raced these races. In the past, I dropped to the back and made a run at the front when there was less than 50 laps to go. I think you will continue to see a few guys drop back for just a little bit but at some point, they will have to run to the front or at least run to their best position to get points. It really is no different than any other track. You still have time to kind of put yourself in position or wait to put yourself in position. If you see something you don’t like, you get yourself to a place where you feel comfortable so you will be there in the end.”



AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 AMERICAN ETHANOL CHEVROLET SS – 20th IN STANDINGS

“Handling is always pretty key. I feel like the biggest issue sometimes with Daytona, the July 4th race is just having a car that is capable of being able to move around. If you can move, switch lanes and be comfortable switching lanes you can be aggressive and being aggressive usually pays off at the speedway races.”



KASEY KAHNE, NO. 5 UNIFIRST CHEVROLET SS – 21st IN STANDINGS

“We had a good result at Daytona earlier this year. The car handled really well and we were able to run up front. All you can really ask for at a restrictor-plate track is to be there at the end to give yourself a shot at winning it, and we did that in February. We also had a good car at Talladega this year, so it’s been a pretty good year so far for my team on superspeedways.”



DALE EARNHARDT, JR., NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CHEVROLET SS – 22ND IN STANDINGS

“I have great memories at all of these tracks, Daytona included. I am going to be coming back to these tracks whether I’m driving or not, and I want to continue to be part of the sport. It’s hard for me to put into words what it being my last Cup race at Daytona might feel like because I don’t know what that is going to feel like, and you never say never. Our whole idea on finishing up the season is to try to show our appreciation and express that to our fans and everyone in the industry on making this an incredibly enjoyable ride.

“I think the wins are great. I enjoyed celebrating those, but long after your career, guys come along and win races and some of your accomplishments on the track sort of get forgotten. But, who you are as a person never gets forgotten. People never forget who you were. I hope people just thought I was good and honest and represented the sport well. I hope people that work with me enjoyed working with me, whether it was in the Late Model ranks or whatever; and I hope the guys I raced against enjoyed racing with me. That’s really all that will matter. Hopefully I left a good impression. I’ve had a lot of fun.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILITARY CHEVROLET SS – 23RD IN STANDINGS

“I felt like this Germain Racing team really had a great car at Daytona and I’ve been looking forward to getting back there. Every time I run a superspeedway race I feel a little more comfortable. It’s important to feel comfortable because you’ve got to be aggressive. This team has gotten better every week we’ve been together. I know we didn’t get the finish we deserved in February. It will be fun to unload the GEICO Military Chevrolet SS there and see what we can do at Daytona with more races under our belts.”

PAUL MENARD, NO. 27 MOEN/MENARDS CHEVROLET SS – 24TH IN STANDINGS

“Daytona at night is quite a bit different. It is obviously hotter in July in Florida than it is in February, but the night time takes some of that heat away. The track is usually a bit more slippery during the July race than it is in the Daytona 500. You have to get out of the throttle a little bit more just to keep the car under control. Guys that can run it wide open for longer durations will be faster.”



CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 COFFEE MATE CHEVROLET SS – 25TH IN STANDINGS

“I have a love/hate relationship with Daytona (International Speedway). I have some really good highs there on the NASCAR XFINITY Series side, and on the Cup side it’s beaten me down last year and earlier this year at the Daytona 500. We were running in the Top-10 for the majority of the Daytona 500, but got caught in a wreck that ended our day early. In February, I usually come to superspeedways expecting to need a lot of luck, but that was one of the first times I really enjoyed it and was having fun. I finally was able to finish a superspeedway race in Talladega and get a decent finish, so I’m really hoping our luck is turning around and I’m looking forward to bringing a fast No. 37 Coffee-mate Chevrolet to Daytona and giving it all we’ve got.”



MICHAEL MCDOWELL, NO. 95 WRL GENERAL CONTRACTORS CHEVROLET SS – 26TH IN STANDINGS

“We had a great car during the Daytona 500 back in February. We ran out of gas with a lap to go and didn’t get the finish that we thought we had going, but my career best finish has come from Daytona. The 4th of July race is hot, slick, and there’s a lot of sliding around, so it should be a lot of fun.”



AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER/CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS – 27TH IN STANDINGS

“It’s just a challenge. This Daytona race is a lot slicker than the Daytona 500. It’s very humid. The cars don’t have hardly any downforce on them at that point. Racing gets three-wide there. So, track position is even more critical early in the race than trying to wait it out. You can’t quite do that anymore. If you do wait it out, you have to go a lot quicker. So, it’s a challenge for sure.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2015): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2016): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2017 STATISTICS:

Wins: 7

Poles: 4

Laps Led: 1,216

Top-five finishes: 26

Top-10 finishes: 50

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR SPRINT CUP CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 772 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 692

Laps Lead to Date: 229,662

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,900

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,007

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,107

Chevrolet: 772

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 755

Ford: 655

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 97

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy, follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy, add +TeamChevy into your Google+ circles and follow us on Instagram TeamChevy.

Team Chevy racing photos are available at: http://media.gm.com/product/public/us/en/gmracing/photos.html



About Chevrolet:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **