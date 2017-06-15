Kyle Busch fastest in first practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway. Photo: Getty Images

Kyle Busch topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 45.584 and a speed of 197.438 mph. Brad Keselowski was second in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 45.632 and a speed of 197.230 mph. Kevin Harvick was third in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 45.639 and a speed of 197.200 mph. Joey Logano was fourth in his No. 22 Penske Ford with a time of 45.647 and a speed of 197.165 mph. Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 45.647 and a speed of 197.165 mph.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Trevor Bayne and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-10.

Bayne posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 196.073 mph.

