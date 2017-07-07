Richmond International Raceway Announces Fan-Friendly Improvements to the 2018 RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Program

Fans Can Reserve Their 2018 Season Tickets for $10 Starting July 7

In response to fan feedback over the past year, Richmond International Raceway is implementing improvements to the RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Program. The 2018 season ticket renewal campaign begins on July 7 with returning patrons having the ability to hold their same tickets for only $10.

One of the most beneficial fan improvements is the shift in the timing of the renewal campaign from the holiday season (November to January) for 2017 to the upcoming 2018 campaign, which will commence on July 7. This placement between Richmond’s spring and fall race weekends allows for 27 more days for patrons to renew their tickets than last year. RICHMOND NATION fans can hold their tickets for only $10, and then have until March 23 to pay off their tickets for the spring race and August 24 to complete payment for the fall race.

Other adjustments for 2018 include broadening the scope of what it means to be a RICHMOND NATION season ticket patron, adding a more substantial price break with the more tickets that are purchased, and a promise from Richmond to deliver season tickets as early as a month sooner next year.

Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier says the changes are in direct response to discussions with fans, which also led to the return of the NASCAR in Richmond spring race to a Saturday date “under the lights.”

“Nothing is more important to us than giving our loyal fans what they want,” said Bickmeier. “Fans shared that they did not want a renewal period over the holiday season, and they wanted more time to complete payment for their tickets. Our staff researched many options, and we look forward to rolling out this the new RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Program for the 2018 season.”

With the change in the renewal calendar, the public on-sale date will move up three months, allowing for NASCAR fans to purchase tickets for the 2018 Richmond races in time for the holiday season. 2018 tickets go on sale to the public beginning December 1, which is two months earlier from the 2017 renewal campaign.

“Our tickets not being on sale during the holiday season has been a long-standing complaint from our fans, so with the new renewal calendar we’re able to make this position change,” says James Hall, Director of Ticketing & Guest Services. “Our goal is to have tickets on sale every day of the year, and we have now moved in that direction.”

For a quick reference of the major improvements to the RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Program, please see the information below. If you have questions about this program and would like more information on how you can be a part of the 2018 NASCAR in Richmond season, please call our customer service center at 866-455-RACE (7223) between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also learn more about this program by visiting our web site at rir.com/richmondnation.

NASCAR in Richmond 2018 Schedule

Friday, April 20 ToyotaCare 250, NASCAR XFINITY Series

Saturday, April 21 TOYOTA OWNERS 400, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Friday, September 21 NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs, Race #1

Saturday, September 22 Federated Auto Parts 400, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Race #2

2018 Improvements to the RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Program

Shift in Calendar

Change: 2018 renewal period lasts 27 days longer, and gives RICHMOND NATION fans more time to pay off tickets than 2017

2017: Renewal period began November 1, 2016 & ended January 31, 2017 (92 total days)

2018: Renewal period begins July 7, 2017 & ends November 3, 2017 (119 total days)

Payoff Dates for Tickets

Change: 2018 renewal period includes two separate payoff dates, increasing flexibility for RICHMOND NATION fans

2017: RICHMOND NATION tickets had to be paid off by March 1, 2017

2018: RICHMOND NATION has race-specific payoff dates, March 23 for the spring race and August 24 for the fall race

Definition of RICHMOND NATION

Change: Fans have extended time to pay off season tickets.

2017: Fans must purchase the same seat for both Cup races, and had to pay in full for both RICHMOND race weekends by March 1, 2016

2018: Fans can purchase the same seat for both Cup races and pay their spring tickets by March 23 and fall tickets by August 24

Price Break

Change: 2018 RICHMOND NATION patrons will receive more of a price benefit this year, with the savings increasing with the more tickets that are purchased. In short, the more you buy, the more you save, and with more time to pay off than in 2017

2017: Fans received $10 off regular pricing for Cup race tickets

2018: Fans receive $15 off a two Cup race packages and $20 off the full four-race season

Ticket Delivery Dates

Change: Tickets will be mailed approximately one month earlier than in 2017.

2017: RICHMOND NATION season tickets were mailed in April 2017

2018: RICHMOND NATION season tickets will be mailed in March 2018

Holiday Sales

Change: Tickets for the 2018 NASCAR in Richmond race weekends will be available for 2017 holiday shopping, marking the first-time fans have been able to purchase tickets as holiday gifts

2017: NASCAR in Richmond tickets went on sale February 2, 2017, missing the holiday season

2018: NASCAR in Richmond tickets go on sale December 1, 2017, in time for holiday season

Other RICHMOND NATION Benefits:

Preferred parking pass for both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races

No fees for shipping and processing

Invitations to Exclusive RICHMOND NATION events every month of the year

Commemorative Season Ticket book, if paid in full by February 2

Official RICHMOND NATION membership card

Chaos returns to Richmond with two nights of racing “under the lights” on September 8-9. The NASCAR fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will showcase 14-time most popular driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final, career, two-race appearance at “The Action Track.”

The weekend gets started on Friday, September 8, with on-track practice for both series and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Pole Qualifying for both weekend races. The action then dials up as the rising stars of tomorrowcompete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at 7:30 p.m.

The action continues on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. with the 2017 Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race as NASCAR crowns its Regular Season Champion.

Tickets are available now for both races and can be purchased online at rir.com or by calling the Richmond Ticket Office, toll-free, at 1-866-455-7223.

