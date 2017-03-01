Ford Performance NASCAR: (MENSC Qualifying Notes and Quotes)

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR NOTES AND QUOTES

Date: Friday June 30, 2017

Event: Coke Zero 400 (MENCS Qualifying)

Series: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile superspeedway)

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

3rd Brad Keselowski

5th Kevin Harvick

6th Ricky Stenhouse Jr

7th Joey Logano

9th Ryan Blaney

10th Danica Patrick

11th Clint Bowyer

14th Trevor Bayne

15th Kurt Busch

26th Landon Cassill

28th Matt DiBenedetto

30th David Ragan

31st Darrell Wallace Jr.

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 2 Detroit Genuine Parts Ford Fusion (Qualified 3rd) “We didn’t have a lot of practice time and we we’re really concentrating on our race trim. We’ll be okay. It was a good track for us last year and hoping to make it a great track tomorrow night. We’ll be fast. We know the Fords are fast at these types of tracks. We’re at high rpm, restrictor plate, low drag tracks and I think it will be really important tomorrow night to make the most of that.

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Jimmy John’s Ford Fusion (Qualified 5th) “Our Jimmy John’s has been really good right of the truck. It was fast in race practice and that’s the thing we’ve had at the superspeedway races. Really proud of everyone on this team. They’ve rebuilt (it) from a few crashes that we’ve had. It’s been good. I think we’ll be really fast on Saturday night.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion (Qualified 6th) “A decent lap. We were hoping that we would pick up a bit on that lap to have a shot at the pole. All in all the guys back at the shop brought a fast Fifth Third Ford to Daytona. It’s very similar to what we had at Talladega. It’s fast enough for us to go up there and race and we have a good starting spot. It’s going to be fun.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Fusion (Qualified 7th) “We’re pretty good. We made some gains from qualifying trim and that’s cool. Not a bad effort. We got a little bit faster in the second round, just not enough. We have a bunch of Ford Fusions around us and that’s cool.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion (Qualified 9th) “We were consistent. I think our car has good speed, maybe not as much speed as you want in qualifying but I think our race car is going to be pretty fast (on Saturday night). We can see the front, which is nice.”

DANICA PATRICK, No. 10 Aspen Dental Ford Fusion (Qualified 10th) “Not bad. Proud of these guys to give me a fast car. We’ll take a look at our notes and try to get ready for the race. Not much you do for qualifying. We’ll try and stay out of trouble tomorrow and see what happens.”

CLINT BOWYER, No. 14 Mobil 1 Ford Fusion (Qualified 11th) “We’re pretty good. Obviously, you always want to be better until you’re the fastest car. It’s fun to have this Mobil 1 Ford near the front. Everyone at Roush Yates gave us great steam under the hood. I think we’ll race well. They take a lot of pride in this restrictor plate stuff. It’s fun to have that kind of power when you’re pushing and trying to make a move. When the money is on the line we have the right stuff under the hood.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **