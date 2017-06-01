Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Postponed Until Saturday at Noon, Will Precede Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola

Fans Have Opportunity to Watch NASCAR Doubleheader At Daytona International Speedway



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 30, 2017) – The Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 has been postponed until Saturday at noon, after rain halted the NASCAR XFINITY Series event Friday night at Daytona International Speedway after 11 laps of the scheduled 100-lap distance.

The race will be televised live on CNBC. It will precede the 59th annual Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race starting at 7:30 p.m. and televised on NBC.

Tickets for both the Coke Zero 400 and Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 will be honored and guests will be permitted to enter the stadium beginning at 11 a.m. Ticket holders for the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 will have priority for their assigned seat until the completion of the race. Following the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, ticket holders for the Coke Zero 400 will have priority on their assigned seat.

If a Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 ticket holder leaves the facility following the race, they will not be granted re-admission without the purchase of a Coke Zero 400 ticket.

In addition, guests who have purchased UNOH Fanzone admission for either race will be allowed into the UNOH Fanzone beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Any race tickets purchased from this point forward will provide stadium admission for both races beginning at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the 59th annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola and other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest news throughout the season.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **