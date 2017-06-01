Ford Performance NASCAR: (Xfinitiy Series Notes and Quotes)

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR NOTES AND QUOTES

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017

Event: Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (Xfinity Series Post-Race)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-superspeedway)

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

7th Joey Logano

21st Cole Custer

31st Ryan Reed

34th Casey Mears

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang (Finished 7th) TALK ABOUT YOUR RUN TODAY: “Yeah, it’s crazy out there, right? Elliott (Sadler) and the 48 did a great job pushing me all day. I was able to push the 3 a lot to get us some positions. The 9 hit me in the left-rear on the back straightaway and that just sent me through the infield. We were lucky the nose stayed on it. I thought I was going for a hell of a ride. The front-tire was coming off the ground when I went through the grass. I actually just scooped it up and made a couple of nice plows through the grass.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang (Finished 21st) TALK ABOUT YOUR RUN, THE LAST 10 LAPS OR SO: “We had to go to a backup car and worked really hard to get it out there. It was really fast and handled really well and the guys worked hard all weekend. We could have been better handling-wise but we were okay. I just got caught up in that wreck there at the end. We weren’t the best car but we could run inside the top 10 and just got caught up in a wreck.”

CASEY MEARS, No. 98 Fresh From Florida Ford Mustang (Finished 34th) A SOLID DAY BEFORE YOUR GOT CAUGHT IN THE WRECK: “Yeah, I’m really happy with the way our Fresh from Florida Ford ran. We had a lot of speed all day long. We definitely had a car that could win the race. We were in really good position in that (last) restart and the 33 was on the inside of me and when somebody got inside of him getting into (Turn) 1 on that restart and it put us to the outside. We were a train. We got freight trained to the back. We had a really good run through the middle and think we would have had a really good result with about a lap-and-a-half to go and just couldn’t get the finish. Proud of the guys. It is fast. Aric (Almirola) has had success in this car and they’ve always been fast. They lived up to what they typically do and it’s just unfortunate we didn’t get good result.”

TALK ABOUT GETTING CAUGHT UP IN THAT WRECK: “On that restart we restarted sixth and were in a really good position but someone got under the 33 and it put us up top. That put us all the way to the back. We were on a pretty big run coming up through the middle right when all that stuff happened on the backstretch. I couldn’t see what was happening but (he) said somebody is down on the grass so I just stayed in the middle and before I knew it the 33 came up in front of me and I got tagged from behind and hit him in the door. It’s how it goes here. It can be fun sometimes and it can frustrating. It’s one or the other. Today it was frustrating.”

