Stenhouse Jr. Scores Roush Fenway’s Record Extending 325th NASCAR Win with Daytona Victory

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 2, 2017) – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed 17 cars in the final 10 laps of Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, took over the lead with two laps remaining and never looked back en route to his second victory of the 2017 season. The win marked Roush Fenway’s NASCAR record-extending 325 victory. It was Roush Fenway’s seventh Cup Series win at Daytona and its 11th NASCAR victory at Daytona. Stenhouse became the ninth Roush Fenway driver to win at the famed superspeedway.

“Wow, these guys built a Fifth Third Ford that was really fast,” said Stenhouse. “We won the ‘Firecracker 400!’ This is awesome! I have been coming here since 2008. I actually came in 2006 one time with Bobby Hamilton Jr. and it is cool to put it in victory lane and get our second win this year. I love it! Thank you to the fans for coming out here. Everyone at NASCAR. What a great weekend. America. 1776. We are the champs!”

Stenhouse followed up his victory early this season at Talladega Superspeedway with an equally impressive performance; leading four different times for 17 laps. It marked his second victory of the season and his seventh top-10 finish.

“This validates what we did at Talladega,” added Stenhouse. “We have been working hard at Roush Fenway and this pushes us further along. Fifth Third, Fastenal, Sunny D, Little Hug Fruit Barrels, GoBowling.com. This Ford Performance team has been amazing. Ford has been dominant. Roush Yates Engines and Doug Yates. I told him to bring his daughter in here because she is my biggest fan and I told her I would meet her in victory lane. I had a 4th of July party planned but it just got a little bit bigger.”

The victory marked Roush Fenway’s second win this season at the World Center of Racing, with driver Ryan Reed winning the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Daytona in February. It also marked Roush Fenway’s fifth win in the July race at Daytona and the team’s 13th restrictor plate win in the Cup Series.

