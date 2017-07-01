Anest Iwata Joins Matt DiBenedetto and Go Fas Racing For the 2017 Season

Partnership starting in Kentucky with CorvetteParts.Net

Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that Anest Iwata will be teaming up with Matt DiBenedetto, CorvetteParts.net, and the No.32 team for multiple races starting at Kentucky Speedway this weekend.

Anest Iwata specializes in manual and automatic spray guns guns used across fine art, high end automotive refinish, and industrial markets. Besides being among the top manufacturers of spray guns in the world, Anest Iwata is a leading manufacturer of engineered solutions for air compressors, vacuum pumps, spray and finishing systems.

“Having Anest Iwata join me at Go Fas is very exciting” DiBenedetto said. “It’s a brand I’m very proud to represent and have a great relationship with. They already work with our partners over at Cosmo Motors and we think we can create some more relationships for Anest Iwata and our other partners that will be mutually beneficial as well. They make the best spray guns out there and it’s so cool to see the work they’re able to do. I consider Nicolle to be a great friend of mine, and it’s so great to have them as part of our family at Go Fas.”

Nicolle Williams, Head of North American Marketing for Anest Iwata, said, “Earlier this year we saw an article declaring Matt and Go Fas Racing as the underdogs of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series. A lot of companies would take one look at that sentiment and run for the hills, not Anest Iwata. We love the underdog. We love rugged ambition and courage that can only be shown by the underestimated. Our vast community of artists, painters, applicators, and coaters is full of people just like Matt and the team at Go Fas, and we are honored to be able to represent each and every one of them in all we do. When the day comes that Matt makes it to victory lane, you can be sure that all of TeamIwata will be right there behind him.”

“We’re all very excited to have Nicolle and everyone over at Anest Iwata team up with our long time partners, Tom and TJ Keen of Corvetteparts.net, here in Kentucky this weekend,” said owner Archie St.Hilaire. “We’ve all be able to work together over the past few months to build this co-primary partnership opportunity and we feel that this weekend in Kentucky will be a great showcase for both companies as each of them calls Kentucky Speedway their home track.”

To learn more about Anest Iwata, visit their website at www.anestiwata.com, follow them on Twitter at @anestiwatausa, “like” them on Facebook at @AnestIwataUSA, and follow them on Instagram at @anest_iwata.

ABOUT OUR TEAM About Anest Iwata:

Anest Iwata specializes in manual and automatic spray guns guns used across fine art, high end automotive refinish, and industrial markets. Besides being among the top manufacturers of spray guns in the world, Anest Iwata is a leading manufacturer of engineered solutions for air compressors, vacuum pumps, spray and finishing systems.

Anest Iwata USA is located in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is the North American Spray Equipment Headquarters for the Anest Iwata Corporation of Yokohama, Japan. Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **