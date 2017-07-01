Ryan Reed – Kentucky Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Kentucky

Saturday night’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Kentucky Speedway will mark Ryan Reed’s seventh start at the 1.5-mile track. In his previous six starts, Reed’s best finish of seventh came in the fall of 2016.

One year ago at Kentucky, Reed qualified his No. 16 Ford in seventh and had a fast Mustang until a tire issue, followed by a broken part sent Reed and team to the garage for lengthy repairs. Reed would finish the night in 29th.

Reed also has one start in the ARCA Racing Series at Kentucky. He won the event in 2015 after starting ninth and leading 20 laps to take home the victory.

2017 Season Update

Reed is currently ranked sixth in the XFINITY Series point standings. Reed has one win, two top-five and four top-five finishes. Reed’s average finishing position is 16.2 from an average starting position of 13.3.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Kentucky

“Any time you have a repave it’s extremely noticeable, especially at a track like Kentucky, which is by far is the roughest race track we went to. You notice the banking a little bit, but overall you notice how much grip it has. I think we are pretty good at high grip race tracks. We were good at Texas this year and we have been good at Michigan and Kansas. I think Kentucky will be another place that we can have a really strong run. It’s a playoff track for us, so it will be important to go there and get a baseline with this new aero package.”

