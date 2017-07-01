Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team Looks to Apply Lessons Learned Last Year at Kentucky Speedway in this Season’s Quaker State 400

DEARBORN, Mich., July 5, 2017 – The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team rolls into Kentucky this weekend following one of its strongest performances of the season, marred by a late-race accident, last week in Daytona.

Driver Ryan Blaney was leading the Coke Zero 400 Saturday night with 25 laps to go but crashed and ended up 26th on the scoring pylon. Similar circumstances occurred in last year’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. A lap-87 accident caused the top 10-running Wood Brothers’ No. 21 to finish 35th.

Blaney and company will try to avoid a similar fate this weekend and try to put what they learned last year to good use.

RYAN BLANEY

On the Kentucky Speedway Re-Pave:

“I thought the re-pave at Kentucky was okay last year. I thought the track got a little bit of a bigger lane, a bigger groove. Hopefully it widens up a bit more so we can get some two-wide racing going. That would really help it out.”

On His First Kentucky Cup Experience in 2016:

“We were super-fast there last year and got caught up in an accident. If we apply what we learned last year, we should be good.”

On His History at Kentucky:

“Kentucky has always been a good track for us (in the XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series), whether it was the really rough track a couple of years ago or this new configuration. It’s a place where I’ve enjoyed and our team has seemed to do very well. I like going to that area. The fans are always great and fun.”

RYAN BLANEY KENTUCKY FAST FACTS:

Started 15th and finished 35th in 2016 race

Six top 10s (including two wins) in seven XFINITY Series starts at Kentucky

Three top 10s and a pole in four truck series races at the track

WOOD BROTHERS KENTUCKY FAST FACTS:

This is only the team’s second start at Kentucky

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Kentucky Speedway:

“We ran well at Kentucky last year before our accident, even though it was Ryan’s first Cup race there. We also had the unknowns of a new surface and a new track configuration to contend with. We still have the setup challenges of the different banking on either end of the track but we’ve been fast all year and I expect the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Fusion to contend for the pole and the win this weekend.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON NBCSN (All times Eastern)

Friday July 7, 10-11:55 a.m. – Practice, NBCSN

July 7, 1-2:55 p.m. – Practice, NBCSN

July 7, 6:15 p.m. – Qualifying, NBCSN

Saturday July 8, 7:30 p.m. – Quaker State 400, NBCSN

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

