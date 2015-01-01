Ricky Stenhouse Jr – Kentucky Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17team @StenhouseJr @FifthThird and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

· Stenhouse Jr. at Kentucky Speedway.

The two-time XFINITY champion and last week’s Daytona winner has four career MENCS starts at Kentucky with an average starting position of 18.0 and average finishing position of 23.2.

· Last year at Kentucky

After passing five cars in the first three laps, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. blew a right front tire on lap nine sending his Fifth Third Ford into the outside wall. As the crew worked feverishly on the mangled Ford, the team determined the damage was too significant to safely return to action forcing Stenhouse to settle with a 40th-place finish.

· On the Car This Weekend

Names of brave individuals, who are currently fighting or have fought a battle with cancer, will be featured on the No. 17 Fifth Third Ford at Kentucky Speedway this weekend. A longtime supporter of Stand Up to Cancer, Fifth Third Bank in partnership with Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. reached out to NASCAR fans asking them to #StandUpwithRicky and honor a friend or family member by sharing their story. For every story shared, Fifth Third Bank made a donation to Stand Up to Cancer.

· Fifth Third Bank

o Fifth Third Bank has been a partner of Roush Fenway Racing since 2012.

o Fifth Third Bank is a U.S. regional banking corporation, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Center, and is the principal subsidiary of holding company Fifth Third Bancorp.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Kentucky:

“I’m really looking forward to Kentucky this weekend. It has been a good track for us in the past. We have made some gains on our intermediate program so I think our Fords should show some speed this weekend. We will carry our momentum from our win at Daytona and hopefully can leave Kentucky with another strong run in our Fifth Third Ford.”

