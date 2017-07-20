Trevor Bayne – Kentucky Advance

Team: No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Kentucky Speedway – Saturday, July 8 at 7:30pm EST on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Kentucky

Bayne makes his third career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday night.

Bayne’s best finish at the 1.5-mile oval is 11th in this event last season.

In seven starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Kentucky, Bayne recorded a best finish of 11th twice in the 2010 and 2011 events at the 1.5-mile oval.

Matt Puccia at Kentucky

Puccia will call his sixth MENCS race at Kentucky on Saturday. In five previous starts, Puccia has recorded a best finish of 11th with Bayne in the 2016 event.

Recapping Daytona

Bayne charged to the front of the pack and drove to the race lead during the second stage of the MENCS event at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night. However, a multi-car incident on Lap 97 severely damaged his car, ultimately leading to a 23rd-place finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Kentucky:

“Kentucky will be interesting for sure this weekend. We had a pretty good run there last season, and I’m confident we can improve on that and get a better result this year. Everyone has been working so hard on this team and I know that (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) will give me a great Roush Performance Ford that can get out there and get the job done. We’re ready to go.”

