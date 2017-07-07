Roush Fenway Racing Returns to the Bluegrass State
by Official Release On Wed, Jul. 05, 2017
Roush Fenway Racing heads to the home of the Louisville Slugger this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) hits the Kentucky Speedway for some Saturday night racing. A Roush Fenway Ford has earned three victories at the 1.5-mile oval across NASCAR’s three major touring series.
MENCS
Kentucky
Sat. 7/8/17 – 7:30 PM ET
NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Kentucky
Fri. 7/7/17 – 8:30 PM ET
NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang
My Old Kentucky Home
This weekend’s race in Kentucky marks a homecoming for team owner Jack Roush who hails from Covington, Ky., which is located just over 30 minutes from the Kentucky Speedway.
And They’re Off
In 87 starts across NASCAR’s three major touring series at Kentucky, Roush Fenway Racing has recorded three wins, 13 top-five finishes, 32 top-10 finishes and has led 604 laps. Roush Fenway has also earned two pole positions and has an average finish of 15.3.
Cup in Kentucky
In 19 MENCS starts at Kentucky, the organization has earned a best finish of fifth in the inaugural MENCS event in 2011 with former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards.
Quick Out of the Gate
Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s first victory in the inaugural NASCAR event at Kentucky in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2000. Biffle started from the second position and paced the field for 53 laps en route to the victory.
XFINITY in Kentucky
Roush Fenway has started 47 NASCAR XFINITY Series races at Kentucky, earning one win, seven top-fives and 20 top-10s. Roush Fenway finished second in the first three races at Kentucky, before breaking into the win column with former Roush Fenway driver Edwards in 2005.
XFINITY First
Edwards earned the organization’s first NASCAR XFINITY Series victory at Kentucky after starting from the pole position and leading 150 of the 200 laps to score the win.
RFR Kentucky Wins
2005 Edwards NXS
2003 Edwards Truck
2000 Biffle Truck
Roush Fenway at Kentucky Speedway
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
CUP 19 0 1 5 0 4696 38 17.9 16.5 7044
NXS 47 1 7 20 1 8967 439 11.6 14 13450.5
TRUCK 21 2 5 7 1 2847 127 10.4 15.5 4270.5
87 3 13 32 2 16510 604 13.3 15.3 24765