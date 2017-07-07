Roush Fenway Racing Returns to the Bluegrass State

Roush Fenway Racing heads to the home of the Louisville Slugger this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) hits the Kentucky Speedway for some Saturday night racing. A Roush Fenway Ford has earned three victories at the 1.5-mile oval across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

MENCS

Kentucky

Sat. 7/8/17 – 7:30 PM ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Kentucky

Fri. 7/7/17 – 8:30 PM ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

My Old Kentucky Home

This weekend’s race in Kentucky marks a homecoming for team owner Jack Roush who hails from Covington, Ky., which is located just over 30 minutes from the Kentucky Speedway.

And They’re Off

In 87 starts across NASCAR’s three major touring series at Kentucky, Roush Fenway Racing has recorded three wins, 13 top-five finishes, 32 top-10 finishes and has led 604 laps. Roush Fenway has also earned two pole positions and has an average finish of 15.3.

Cup in Kentucky

In 19 MENCS starts at Kentucky, the organization has earned a best finish of fifth in the inaugural MENCS event in 2011 with former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards.

Quick Out of the Gate

Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s first victory in the inaugural NASCAR event at Kentucky in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2000. Biffle started from the second position and paced the field for 53 laps en route to the victory.

XFINITY in Kentucky

Roush Fenway has started 47 NASCAR XFINITY Series races at Kentucky, earning one win, seven top-fives and 20 top-10s. Roush Fenway finished second in the first three races at Kentucky, before breaking into the win column with former Roush Fenway driver Edwards in 2005.

XFINITY First

Edwards earned the organization’s first NASCAR XFINITY Series victory at Kentucky after starting from the pole position and leading 150 of the 200 laps to score the win.

RFR Kentucky Wins

2005 Edwards NXS

2003 Edwards Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

Roush Fenway at Kentucky Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 19 0 1 5 0 4696 38 17.9 16.5 7044

NXS 47 1 7 20 1 8967 439 11.6 14 13450.5

TRUCK 21 2 5 7 1 2847 127 10.4 15.5 4270.5

87 3 13 32 2 16510 604 13.3 15.3 24765

