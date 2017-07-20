McDowell And Leavine Family Racing Head To Kentucky For The First Time As A Team

McDowell Optimistic After Career Best Finish

CONCORD, N.C. (July 5, 2017) – Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are heading to Kentucky Speedway for the first time as a team, fresh off their best finish in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) at Daytona International Speedway.

Along with their best finish in the MENCS, the fourth place finish at Daytona marked the team’s seventh Top-25 finish in a row.

Although McDowell has not raced at Kentucky since 2013, LFR has recorded one Top-25 finish at the 1.5-mile track in the past since their inception in 2011.

“I have not raced at Kentucky in a long time,” said McDowell. “Ty (Dillon) raced there last year for LFR. Obviously with the repave, I don’t have a whole lot to bring to the table, but I’ve watched the videos and studied the data. It may take me a little to figure out this new asphalt, but it should be a fun weekend, especially after coming off our best finish as a team!”

McDowell is confident in his team’s ability to carry on the momentum from their best career finish last week.

“It was a great run for us,” McDowell continued. “Really building off the Daytona 500 where we were in the top-five and ran out of gas. We really had a fast car. We have great people. They are relentless. They work hard. Everybody back at the shop. ECR power under the hood, that helps.”

Next up for McDowell and LFR is the Quaker State 400 Presented By Advance Auto Parts at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday, July 8th. Race fans can tune-in to NBCSN for live race coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for updates.

