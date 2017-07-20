JCR Preview- Alsco 300 At Kentucky Speedway

RepairableVehicles.com, Harrison’s Outfitters Back With Jeremy Clements and JCR

SPARTANBURG, SC- JCR’s #51 Chevy Camaro SS heads to Kentucky Speedway with RepairableVehicles.com and Harrison’s Outfitters on board for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 on Friday, July 7th.

“Each of the intermediate tracks has their own unique characteristics,” says Jeremy Clements. “A lot of people think they’re all exactly the same, but they’re not, other than their mile and a half length. We’ve always been pretty consistent at Kentucky. As long we don’t get caught up in someone’s mess, we’re a consistent 12th – 20th place finisher. With a little luck, maybe we can score our first top 10 there.”

The Alsco 300 will mark the seventh race in a row at Kentucky Speedway that RepairableVehicles.com has served as primary sponsor the #51 JCR Camaro SS. “Brad Meyer and everyone at RepairableVehicles.com is so great to work with. We appreciate everything have done and continue to do for us,” adds Clements.

RepairableVehicles.com, a division of Interstate Auto Center, Inc., is one of the leading resellers of repairable vehicles in North America. By working together with insurance companies, dealerships, rental companies, and automotive salvage auctions, we are able to provide an ever changing inventory of high quality total-loss, recovered theft, collision damage, and other types of repairable vehicles to our customers worldwide. Visit RepairableVehicles.com for more information.

Harrison’s Workwear, which was established in Mauldin, South Carolina in 1999, continues their support of the #51 Camaro SS. Harrison’s has grown from a one brand boot and shoe store into a workwear business that carries all major brands. They pride themselves in being one of Carhartt’s premiere accounts and carries the largest selection of Carhartt products in the Carolina’s- at affordable prices. For more info, visit HarrisonsWorkwear.com.

Joining RepairableVehicles.com and Harrison’s Outfitters for Friday’s race are Federal Mogul Motorparts, Robert Ianuario, Coca Cola of Spartanburg, SC and Flounder.

The Alsco 300 will be broadcast on NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 and PRN at 7:30pm ET.

FAST FACTS:

· The Alsco 300 will mark Jeremy’s 13th NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Kentucky Speedway.

· Jeremy has six Top 20 finishes at Kentucky Speedway with an average finish of 20.7

· Jeremy has a best finish of 12th (twice) at Kentucky Speedway

· Jeremy is currently 16th in NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver’s Points

