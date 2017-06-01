Enfinger Fastest in First Truck Practice at Kentucky

by Tucker White On Wed, Jul. 05, 2017

Grant Enfinger posted the fastest time in first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Kentucky Speedway. Photo: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

SPARTA, Ky. — Grant Enfinger was the fastest in first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Kentucky Speedway.

The driver of the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 29.667 and a speed of 182.020 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota with a time of 29.743 and a speed of 181.555 mph. Brandon Jones was third in his No. 99 MDM Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 29.767 and a speed of 181.409 mph. Noah Gragson was fourth in his No. 18 KBM Toyota with a time of 29.837 and a speed of 180.983 mph. Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five in his No. 27 ThorSport Toyota with a time of 29.844 and a speed of 180.941 mph.

Johnny Sauter, Austin Cindric, Matt Crafton, Christopher Bell and Kaz Grala rounded out the top-10.

Grala posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 178.065 mph.

