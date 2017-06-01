Enfinger Fastest in First Truck Practice at Kentucky

Tweet Grant Enfinger posted the fastest time in first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Kentucky Speedway. Photo: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

SPARTA, Ky. — Grant Enfinger was the fastest in first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Kentucky Speedway.

The driver of the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 29.667 and a speed of 182.020 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota with a time of 29.743 and a speed of 181.555 mph. Brandon Jones was third in his No. 99 MDM Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 29.767 and a speed of 181.409 mph. Noah Gragson was fourth in his No. 18 KBM Toyota with a time of 29.837 and a speed of 180.983 mph. Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five in his No. 27 ThorSport Toyota with a time of 29.844 and a speed of 180.941 mph.

Johnny Sauter, Austin Cindric, Matt Crafton, Christopher Bell and Kaz Grala rounded out the top-10.

Grala posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 178.065 mph.

