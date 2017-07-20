Wallace Hopes to Build on Progress in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Looks Forward to Testing Repave of Kentucky Speedway in No. 43 Smithfield Ford

Weekend Statistics and Notes

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. is hot off his first Top-15 finish last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Filling in for the injured Aric Almirola, Wallace will make his fourth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend in the No. 43 Smithfield Ford. Kentucky Speedway, newly repaved, should garner positive results for the rookie who has scored top finishes in the XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series.

Wallace made six NASCAR starts in both the XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series race. Wallace has great statistics in both series. In four XFINITY Series races, he finished in the Top 10 in all races and scored a best finish of fifth in the July 2016 race. He made his best finish at the track of second in the Camping World Truck Series in 2014.

Weekend Chatter

“I really like Kentucky. I’ve run well there in the past and feel that will help my confidence this weekend. I’m interested in seeing how the repave will affect the cars and their handling on the track. I feel like we did pretty good last weekend, so I hope we can build on that momentum this weekend and get a Top 10 finish at Kentucky.”

