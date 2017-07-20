Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 – Kentucky Speedway Race Advance – TJ Bell

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: TJ Bell; @TJBell_Racing

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “I always look forward to getting back to the race track,” said Bell. “We are still working hard every day at the shop to get our trucks better and better. I feel confident that we will have a strong Truck for this week’s race at Kentucky Speedway. I’ve made several starts at this track, so it’s some place I am familiar with, but I’m interested to get on track in this Truck since the repave. If we can keep our truck clean, we should have a chance at a solid finish.”

Bell at Kentucky: This Thursday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Kentucky Speedway marks Bell’s sixth start in the NCWTS at the track. Bell’s most recent NCWTS start at Kentucky Speedway came in 2014. Bell also has four starts at Kentucky Speedway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, with his most recent coming last season. In addition, Bell has made five starts in the ARCA Series at the 1.5-mile track, with his best finish of 13th coming in both 2004 and 2006.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the Black Rifle Coffee Company colors on the hood this week at Kentucky Speedway, in addition to Wienerschnitzel, the Palms Casino Resort and Rush Truck Centers.

About the Owner: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

