Kyle Busch Fastest at Kentucky in Final Truck Practice

by Tucker White On Wed, Jul. 05, 2017

Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Kentucky Speedway. Photo: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

SPARTA, Ky. — Kyle Busch topped the chart in final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Kentucky Speedway.

The driver of the No. 46 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota was the fastest with a time of 29.853 and a speed of 180.886 mph. Christopher Bell was second in his No. 4 KBM Toyota with a time of 29.869 and a speed of 180.867 mph. Kaz Grala was third in his No. 33 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 29.886 and a speed of 180.687 mph. Matt Crafton was fourth in his No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota with a time of 29.897 and a speed of 180.620 mph. Johnny Sauter rounded out the top-five in his No. 21 GMS Chevrolet with a time of 29.902 and a speed of 180.590 mph.

Brandon Jones, Austin Hill, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top-10.

Busch posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 178.896 mph.

