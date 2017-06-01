Kyle Busch Fastest at Kentucky in Final Truck Practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Kentucky Speedway. Photo: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

SPARTA, Ky. — Kyle Busch topped the chart in final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Kentucky Speedway.

The driver of the No. 46 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota was the fastest with a time of 29.853 and a speed of 180.886 mph. Christopher Bell was second in his No. 4 KBM Toyota with a time of 29.869 and a speed of 180.867 mph. Kaz Grala was third in his No. 33 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 29.886 and a speed of 180.687 mph. Matt Crafton was fourth in his No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota with a time of 29.897 and a speed of 180.620 mph. Johnny Sauter rounded out the top-five in his No. 21 GMS Chevrolet with a time of 29.902 and a speed of 180.590 mph.

Brandon Jones, Austin Hill, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top-10.

Busch posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 178.896 mph.

