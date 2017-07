NASCAR Racing Schedule for Kentucky

Tweet Photo Credit: Drew Hallowell/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and the Camping World Truck Series all travel to Kentucky Speedway this week. The on-track activity begins Wednesday with Truck Series Practice. Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Wednesday, July 5:

On Track :

3-4:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice (Results)

5-6:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice (Results)

Thursday, July 6:

On Track :

2- 2:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice

4- 4:50 p.m.: XFINITY Series Second Practice

5 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

6- 6:50 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN

7:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (150 laps, 225 miles) – FS1

9:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Post-Race Show – FS1

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

1 p.m.: Erik Jones

1:15 p.m.: William Byron, Cole Custer and Brendan Gaughan

1:30 p.m.: Ben Rhodes

10 p.m.: NASCAR.com – Post-Camping World Truck Series Race

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

1:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series

Friday, July 7:

On Track :

10-11:55 a.m.: Cup Series First Practice

1-2:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

4:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

6:15 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying, NBCSN

8 p.m.: XFINITY Series Alsco 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) – NBCSN

10:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Post-Race Show on NBCSN

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

9:15 a.m.: Matt Kenseth

12:20 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

3 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3:30 p.m.: Quaker State

7:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

11 p.m.: NASCAR.com – Post-XFINITY Series Race

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

9:30 a.m.: Cup Series

Saturday, July 8:

On Track :

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts (267 laps, 400.5 miles) – NBCSN

11 p.m.: Cup Series Post-Race Show on NBCSN

11:30 p.m.: NASCAR Victory Lap on NBCSN

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

2:45 p.m.: Richard Petty

11:30 p.m.: NASCAR.com – Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225

Date: Thursday, July 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 225 miles (150 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 35), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 70), Final Stage (Ends on lap 150)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: Alsco 300

Date: Friday, July 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: Stage 1 (Ends on lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on lap 267)

