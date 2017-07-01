Garrett Smithley Kentucky preview
by Official Release On Thu, Jul. 06, 2017
Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
KY FAME/Spalding Construction/A&E Door & Window Chevrolet 0
Kentucky Speedway preview
Alsco 300
Friday, July 7
Race 16 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 300
SMITHLEY READY FOR KENTUCKY
SPARTA, Ky. – Garrett Smithley will race at Kentucky Speedway for the fourth time in Friday night’s Alsco 300 Xfinity Series race.
Smithley has driven in two Xfinity and one Camping World Truck Series event at the tough 1.5-mile track. Last year, he finished 24th and 17th in Xfinity races at Kentucky.
“I feel like I’ve gotten used to the ins and outs of the track,” Smithley said. “It’s a little bit quirky, but if you have a good car you can move around and find the best groove.”
Smithley, who will drive the KY FAME/Spalding Construction/A&E Door & Window No. 0 Chevrolet Friday, sits 23rd in Xfinity driver points entering the race.
The series reaches the halfway point of its season with the Friday night run. Kentucky’s second race (Sept. 23) will begin the playoffs.
Practice is scheduled at Kentucky at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. (ET) Thursday. Qualifying is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 8 p.m.