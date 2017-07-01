Ross Chastain Kentucky preview
Ross Chastain
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
A&E Door and Window Chevrolet 4
Kentucky Speedway preview
Alsco 300
Friday, July 7
Race 16 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 300
CHASTAIN RED HOT AS KENTUCKY LOOMS
SPARTA, Ky. – Ross Chastain is on a roll.
The Florida driver has put together back-to-back finishes of fourth (at Iowa) and sixth (at Daytona) entering Friday’s Alsco 300 Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway.
“It was really cool to have two strong back-to-back finishes on very different race tracks,” Chastain said. “It shows the strength of our team and what our guys can do when everything works right and we have strong cars. I’m looking forward to what we can do at Kentucky.”
Chastain has a history at the 1.5-mile Kentucky track. He has raced in five Xfinity and three Camping World Truck Series races at Kentucky, scoring a 10th place in an Xfinity run in 2014.
Chastain will drive the A&E Door and Window Chevrolet at Kentucky.
The series reaches the halfway point of its season with the Friday night run. Kentucky’s second race (Sept. 23) will begin the playoffs.
Practice is scheduled at Kentucky at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. (ET) Thursday. Qualifying is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 8 p.m.