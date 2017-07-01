Harrison Rhodes Kentucky preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Kentucky Speedway preview

Alsco 300

Friday, July 7

Race 16 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

RHODES ‘VETERAN’ AT KENTUCKY

SPARTA, Ky. – Harrison Rhodes knows his way around Kentucky Speedway.

Rhodes has raced in six Xfinity Series races at the 1.5-mile track.

“I think I know more about Kentucky than maybe any other Xfinity track,” Rhodes said. “Having a history at a place gives you a leg up going there. I’m hoping that will give us somewhat of an advantage Friday night.”

Rhodes is 24th in the Xfinity driver standings entering Friday’s 200-lapper.

The series reaches the halfway point of its season with the Friday night run. Kentucky’s second race (Sept. 23) will begin the playoffs.

Practice is scheduled at Kentucky at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. (ET) Thursday. Qualifying is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 8 p.m.

