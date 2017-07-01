CHEVY MENCS AT KENTUCKY: Kyle Larson Final Practice Quotes
by Official Release On Fri, Jul. 07, 2017
MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES
QUAKER STATE 400
KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY
TEAM CHEVY DRIVER PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPTS
JULY 7, 2017
KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 TARGET CHEVROLET SS – Quickest in Final Practice at Kentucky Speedway
ON THE TWO PRACTICE SESSIONS AND WHAT IT MIGHT MEAN IF WE DO NOT GET QUALIFYING IN THIS AFTERNOON:
“I thought in race trim we were pretty good. Then we switched to qualifying trim and we were really fast. I was happy with the Target Chevy and hopefully, I guess it doesn’t really matter if qualifying rains out or not because we will be on the pole if it rains out. If we get to qualify, I still think we will qualify well. We will see.”
HAVE YOU NOTICED ANY DIFFERENCE IN THE TRACK FROM THE LAST TIME YOU WERE HERE?
“It’s just a little smoother is all I feel like. Maybe a little slicker. I can’t remember the grip level, I just remember it being bumpy still last year.”
