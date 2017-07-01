XFINITY Race at Kentucky Postponed to Saturday at Noon
by Tucker White On Fri, Jul. 07, 2017
SPARTA, Ky. — The NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway has been postponed to Saturday at noon ET due to rain showers approaching the track.
Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, announced the decision, stating, “NASCAR and Kentucky Speedway have decided to postpone tonight’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race until tomorrow. Fan safety is our No. 1 priority. Due to extreme weather forecasted deep into this evening, we did not see any opportunity to get the race completed tonight.”
Tomorrow’s forecast has only a 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon (Weather.com).
Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag at noon. The race will be broadcast on NBCSN with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.