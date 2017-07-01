Kyle Busch Captures Cup Series Pole at Kentucky

Tweet SPARTA, Ky. - JULY 07: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Snickers Toyota, poses for a photo after winning the pole award during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts at Kentucky Speedway on July 7, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. Photo: Robert Laberge/Getty Images

SPARTA, Ky. — Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag tomorrow night after winning the pole for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

Inclement weather forced NASCAR to cancel the final round of qualifying.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota scored the pole with a new track record time of 28.379 and a speed of 190.282 mph.

It’s his 22nd career pole in 444 career starts.

Martin Truex Jr. will start second with a time of 28.392 and a speed of 190.194 mph. Matt Kenseth will start third with a time of 28.460 and a speed of 189.740 mph. Jamie McMurray will start fourth with a time of 28.464 and a speed of 189.713 mph. Denny Hamlin will round out the top-five with a time of 28.468 and a speed of 189.687 mph.

Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Brad Keselowski will round out the top-10.

Kyle Larson didn’t post a lap after failing to pass tech inspection on multiple tries. He’ll start 40th.

No driver failed to make the race.

