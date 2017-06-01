Cody Coughlin Nabs Top-15 Finish At Kentucky

Tweet Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Cody Coughlin was able to nab a top-15 finish in Thursday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

In the first stage, Coughlin finished in the 20th position after running seventh earlier in the race. In the second stage, he improved his finishing position to sixteenth.

In the remaining laps during the final stage, Coughlin was inside the top 10 but fell back quickly after his engine let go on the back stretch. Nonetheless, he was able to get to the start/finish line to finish 15th in the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225.

“That was a bit weird, I had no warning that was going to happen until the engine just let go,” Coughlin said. “It’s disappointing because we had another top-10 finish within our grasp. It was fun racing up there for much of the night. It was certainly wild at times. I’m glad the rain stopped and we were able to get this race in.”

This was Coughlin’s sixth top-15 finish of his career and his fourth this year.

Coughlin sits 13th in the driver standings after Kentucky.

