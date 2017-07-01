VICTORY LANE QUOTES — Toyota NXS Kentucky Post-Race Kyle Busch

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 NOS Energy Drink Rowdy Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How does it feel to get back to victory lane again in the XFINITY Series at Kentucky?

“It’s certainly nice to get to victory lane anytime you can. It’s been a heck of a year on the bad front for us so it’s nice to have this as a little bit of a turnaround. Our Toyota Camry has been really fast all year long and this NOS Energy Drink Camry – this is the first time we’ve gotten the Rowdy paint scheme to victory lane. I appreciate my buddy helping me design this thing and making it look so good. Joe Gibbs Racing engines, the race fans – we appreciate them and XFINITY as well. It’s fun to have the opportunity to run in this series, I enjoy it and I like running as much as I can, it just gives me a little better idea for the night time and the big races on Sunday obviously, but tonight being a Saturday night one.”

What did you learn today that can be used in tonight’s race?

“I think the biggest thing was just the line selection and how the restarts were and then too how the runs progressed and how the tires kind of wore on. There was a lot of fall off, more fall off then I expected, but it is a day race so it will probably get better tonight. The way the groove kind of came in or went away from restarts and stuff like that. Got a few ideas that will hopefully help us out tonight.”

How do you feel after the race with another 400 miles ahead of you tonight?

“I feel okay right now so hopefully I can continue to get some more fluids in me and maybe take a nap – I don’t know, we’ll see what Brexton’s schedule is like and I’ll nap with him otherwise we’ll get back ready and have it tonight.”

This win didn’t seem to come easy today?

“It didn’t, it was a little more challenging. That’s what racing is all about, these guys keep getting better and we just bide our time a little bit as well today. We did what we needed to do to be there at the end and gave it our best opportunity there. We took four tires and that kind of got us behind there with two pit stops to go and then some of those guys came in again. Obviously our car was really fast out front and once I got in clean air I didn’t think anybody had anything for us.”

Are you surprised to have 88 XFINTIY Series wins?

“Yes and no. It certainly would be nice to have 88 on the other side, I would like to feel what Jimmie Johnson feels. Still it’s fun to come out here and race in the XFINITY Series, I have that opportunity and I’ll take advantage of it when I can and hopefully be able to get more wins in this NOS Energy Camry. All these guys at Joe Gibbs Racing bust their tails and work so hard and I’m very appreciative of them and always want to try to get them to victory lane so it’s special to do that. I hope this means a little bit for tonight and then we can have a good run there and hopefully get out Snickers Camry to victory lane right here.”

